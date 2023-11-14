H&R REIT Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R" or "the REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) is pleased to announce its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 HIGHLIGHTS:

Net operating income increased by 0.7% compared to Q3 2022. Property dispositions in the last 12 months totaled $443.0 million .





. Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(1) increased by 12.6% compared to Q3 2022 driven by healthy gains across all our operating segments:







• Residential +19.5 % Driven by strong rent growth and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar





• Industrial +11.1 % Driven by strong rent growth and higher occupancy





• Office +9.9 % Driven by lease termination payments, bad debt recovery and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar





• Retail +8.8 % Driven by increase in occupancy at River Landing Miami and the strengthening of the U.S. dollar

Funds From Operations ("FFO") per Unit (2) grew 39.1% to $0.42 per Unit compared to $0.30 per Unit for Q3 2022. The REIT distributed 35.7% (2) of FFO to Unitholders.





grew 39.1% to per Unit compared to per Unit for Q3 2022. The REIT distributed 35.7% of FFO to Unitholders. Cash distributions per unit increased by 9.5% compared to Q3 2022.





($112.8) million fair value adjustment on real estate assets, driven by capitalization rate expansion. The following weighted average capitalization rates were used to value the REIT's investment properties at the REIT's proportionate share(1):











September 30, 2023





• Residential (sun belt)

4.75 %





• Residential (other)

4.08 %





• Industrial

5.28 %





• Office (general)(3)

7.57 %





• Office (rezoning)(3)

5.16 %





• Retail

6.47 %

Office occupancy at September 30, 2023 was 98.0% and overall portfolio occupancy was 97.0%.





was 98.0% and overall portfolio occupancy was 97.0%. Unitholders' equity per Unit was $20.62 and NAV per Unit (2) was $21.49 at September 30, 2023 .





and NAV per Unit was at . Liquidity was in excess of $1 billion at September 30, 2023 .

(1) These are non-generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) These are non-GAAP ratios. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (3) Office (general) includes 14 properties expected to be sold as part of H&R's plan to sell office properties. Office (rezoning) includes 8 Canadian properties designated for future intensification.

"H&R's property performance remained strong across all our property classes with Same-Property net operating income on a cash basis growth of 12.6%," said Tom Hofstedter, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer. "Our capital structure continues to be conservative with low leverage and a low payout ratio. Given the line of sight we have into our current disposition pipeline we remain confident in our ability to achieve our disposition target of $600 million, sold or under contract, of non-core assets this year of which approximately $432 million has been sold to date."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



September 30 December 31

2023 2022 Total assets (in thousands) $11,064,935 $11,412,603 Debt to total assets per the REIT's Financial Statements(1) 34.1 % 34.4 % Debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 43.9 % 44.0 % Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2)(3) 8.7 9.6 Unitholders' equity (in thousands) $5,400,145 $5,487,287 Units outstanding (in thousands) 261,868 265,885 Exchangeable units outstanding (in thousands) 17,974 17,974 Unitholders' equity per Unit $20.62 $20.64 NAV per Unit(2) $21.49 $21.80



3 months ended September 30 9 months ended September 30

2023 2022 2023 2022 Rentals from investment properties (in millions) $210.4 $213.7 $641.2 $617.8 Net operating income (in millions) $149.4 $148.4 $399.2 $386.8 Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) (in millions)(4) $129.7 $115.2 $382.6 $341.4 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments (in millions) ($11.0) ($60.1) $0.1 ($6.3) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (in millions) ($112.8) ($235.2) ($288.5) $770.6 Net income (loss) (in millions) $37.6 ($121.5) $73.0 $961.0 FFO (in millions)(4) $117.7 $85.9 $289.7 $253.3 Adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") (in millions)(4) $101.2 $72.7 $244.5 $224.9 Weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units for FFO (in 000's) 280,205 284,734 282,480 293,115 FFO per basic Unit(2) $0.420 $0.302 $1.026 $0.864 AFFO per basic Unit(2) $0.361 $0.255 $0.866 $0.767 Cash Distributions per Unit $0.150 $0.137 $0.450 $0.402 Payout ratio as a % of FFO(2) 35.7 % 45.4 % 43.9 % 46.5 % Payout ratio as a % of AFFO(2) 41.6 % 53.7 % 52.0 % 52.4 %

(1) Debt includes mortgages payable, debentures payable, unsecured term loans, lines of credit and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) These are non-GAAP ratios. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (3) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is calculated by taking the sum of net operating income (excluding straight-lining of contractual rent, IFRIC 21, as well as the Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental adjustments) and finance income and subtracting trust expenses (excluding the fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation) for the last 12 months. (4) These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

Included in net income, FFO and AFFO for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 is $30.6 million (U.S. $22.6 million) related to the proceeds on disposal of a purchase option. H&R had a mortgage receivable of approximately $37.2 million (U.S $27.6 million) which was repaid in August 2023. In addition, H&R sold its option to purchase the land. The combined proceeds from the mortgage receivable and the sale of the option amounted to $67.8 million (U.S. $50.2 million). As a result, H&R recorded $30.6 million (U.S. $22.6 million) as proceeds on disposal of purchase option.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT Q3 2023 ACTIVITY

2023 Net Operating Income Highlights:



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Operating Segment:











Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Residential(1) $38,836 $32,492 19.5 % $120,295 $99,204 21.3 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Industrial(1) 17,408 15,663 11.1 % 51,936 45,832 13.3 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Office(1) 49,247 44,793 9.9 % 140,124 131,766 6.3 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Retail(1) 24,244 22,284 8.8 % 70,206 64,596 8.7 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(1) 129,735 115,232 12.6 % 382,561 341,398 12.1 % Net operating income (cash basis) from Transactions at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 32,491 39,902 (18.6) % 103,841 118,825 (12.6) % Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(3) 15,324 12,056 27.1 % (14,946) (12,600) (18.6) % Straight-lining of contractual rent at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 1,406 3,388 (58.5) % 9,477 3,302 187.0 % Net operating income from equity accounted investments(1) (29,540) (22,211) (33.0) % (81,689) (64,088) (27.5) % Net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements $149,416 $148,367 0.7 % $399,244 $386,837 3.2 %

(1) These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) Transactions includes acquisitions, dispositions, and transfers of investment properties to or from properties under development during the 21-month period ended September 30, 2023. (3) IFRIC 21 is defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

Transaction Highlights

Property Dispositions

In April 2023, H&R sold 160 Elgin Street ("160 Elgin"), a 973,661 square foot office property in Ottawa, ON for $277.0 million. H&R received $67.0 million on closing and provided two vendor take-back mortgages ("VTB") to the purchaser: (i) $30.0 million which is subordinate to the first mortgage on the property, bearing interest at 4.5% per annum, maturing April 20, 2028 and (i) $180.0 million secured by a first mortgage on the property, bearing interest at 6.5% per annum, which was repaid in Q3 2023. The VTB proceeds of $180.0 million were used to repay debt, including a $125.0 million unsecured term loan, originally scheduled to mature on November 30, 2024.

In July 2023, H&R sold four single tenanted retail properties in Québec totalling 476,802 square feet for $68.0 million. These properties were classified as held for sale at June 30, 2023. The proceeds were used to repay debt and repurchase Units under the REIT's normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

In August 2023, H&R sold a 85,725 square foot single tenanted office property in Temple Terrace, FL for U.S. $13.3 million. The property was classified as held for sale as at June 30, 2023. The tenant's lease expired on June 30, 2023 and the property was vacant at closing.

In August 2023, H&R sold a 13,510 square foot automotive-tenanted retail property in Roswell, GA for approximately U.S. $3.6 million. The property was 37.5% occupied as at June 30, 2023 and at closing.

2023 non-core property sales to date total $431.7 million.

Leasing Highlights:

In Q1 2023, H&R entered into a lease amendment with its tenant at 6900 Maritz Drive in Mississauga, ON to terminate their lease in December 2023. The terms of the rental payments to December 2023 have not changed. The previous lease term would have ended in May 2031. H&R received a lease termination fee of approximately $0.9 million in Q1 2023 and received an additional $2.5 million in Q3 2023. IFRS 16, Leases ("IFRS 16") requires revenue from leases to be recognized on a straight-line basis over the contractual term of the lease. As a result of this lease amendment, non-cash adjustments to straight-lining of contractual rent of nil, $0.8 million, and ($1.8) million were recorded in Q1 2023, Q2 2023, and Q3 2023, respectively. In addition, $0.8 million will be recorded in Q4 2023. Refer to the "Future Intensification" section below for further details regarding H&R's plans to rezone this property from office to industrial use.

Development Update

Canadian Properties under Development

The REIT currently has two industrial properties under development located at 1965 Meadowvale Boulevard and 1925 Meadowvale Boulevard in Mississauga, ON totalling 336,800 square feet, which are expected to be completed in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024, respectively. The REIT expects the construction costs for these two properties under development to be approximately $14.1 million for the remainder of 2023 and $4.4 million in 2024. In February 2023, H&R entered into a lease agreement to fully lease 1965 Meadowvale Boulevard, totalling 187,290 square feet, for a term of 10 years at market rents with annual contractual rental escalations. In March 2023, H&R entered into a lease agreement to fully lease 1925 Meadowvale Boulevard, totalling 149,510 square feet, for a term of 12.5 years at market rents with annual contractual rental escalations.

U.S. Properties under Development

The REIT commenced construction on two U.S. residential development properties in 2022. The total development budget to complete these two properties is approximately U.S. $110.0 million. The REIT expects its construction costs for these two properties under development to be approximately U.S. $27.9 million for the remainder of 2023 and U.S. $82.1 million in 2024.

Future Intensification

H&R is addressing comments for 53 and 55 Yonge Street received from the City of Toronto in September 2023 on the re-submission made to clear conditions that were set by the Ontario Land Tribunal. H&R expects to have rezoning approval in place by Q1 2024 for a 66-storey mixed use tower, including 511 residential units with approximately 159,000 square feet of replacement office area and approximately 13,000 square feet of retail area.

In July 2023, the final report recommending approval of the rezoning application for 310 Front Street was adopted by Toronto City Council. The statutory appeal period for the passing of the zoning by-law was completed in August 2023, and the rezoning came into force and became binding. The rezoning approval is for a 65-storey mixed use tower including, 578 residential units, approximately 119,000 square feet of replacement office area and approximately 2,000 square feet of retail area.

In October 2023, H&R submitted a Site Plan Approval application to the City of Mississauga for a new single story 122,400 square foot industrial building at 6900 Maritz Drive in Mississauga, ON, which would replace the existing 104,689 square foot office building. Demolition is expected to commence in Q4 2023 and Site Plan approval is expected by Q1 2024.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, the REIT purchased and cancelled 1,304,900 Units at a weighted average price of $10.38 per Unit, for a total cost of $13.6 million, representing an approximate 51.7% discount to NAV per Unit (a non-GAAP ratio, refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release). During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the REIT purchased and cancelled 4,147,200 Units at a weighted average price of $10.30 per Unit, for a total cost of $42.7 million, representing an approximate 52.1% discount to NAV per Unit (a non-GAAP ratio, refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release).

2023 Distributions

H&R increased its monthly distributions to $0.05 per Unit commencing January 2023. This equates to $0.60 per Unit annually, an 11.1% increase from the 2022 distribution of $0.54 per Unit, excluding the 2022 special cash distribution.

The 2022 special distribution of $0.40 per Unit was comprised of $0.05 per Unit in cash and $0.35 per Unit in additional Units, which were immediately consolidated such that there was no change in the number of outstanding Units.

As a result of the recently announced property sales, H&R expects to make a special distribution in 2023. The amount and nature of such distribution will be determined in Q4 2023.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, H&R's payout ratio as a percentage of AFFO (a non-GAAP ratio, refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release) was 41.6% and 52.0%, respectively.

Debt & Liquidity Highlights

Unsecured Term Loans

In August 2023, H&R secured a one-year extension on a $250.0 million unsecured term loan which will now mature March 7, 2025.

In August 2023, H&R repaid a $125.0 million unsecured term loan, originally scheduled to mature on November 30, 2024.

Lines of Credit

In August 2023, H&R secured a one-year extension on its $150.0 million revolving unsecured line of credit which will now mature on September 20, 2024.

In September 2023, H&R secured a one-year extension on its $750.0 million revolving unsecured line of credit which will now mature on December 14, 2027.

As at September 30, 2023, debt to total assets per the REIT's Financial Statements was 34.1% compared to 34.4% as at December 31, 2022. As at September 30, 2023, debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP ratio, refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release) was 43.9% compared to 44.0% as at December 31, 2022.

As at September 30, 2023, H&R had cash and cash equivalents of $145.9 million, $918.4 million available under its unused lines of credit and an unencumbered property pool of approximately $4.1 billion.

MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION DECLARED

H&R today declared a distribution for the month of November scheduled as follows:



Distribution/Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date November 2023 $0.05 $0.60 November 30, 2023 December 15, 2023

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.1 billion as at September 30, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 27.1 million square feet. H&R's strategy is to create a simplified, growth-oriented business focused on residential and industrial properties in order to create sustainable long term value for unitholders. H&R plans to sell its office and retail properties as market conditions permit. H&R's target is to be a leading owner, operator and developer of residential and industrial properties, creating value through redevelopment and greenfield development in prime locations within Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and high growth U.S. sunbelt and gateway cities.

Non‐GAAP Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the REIT and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 (the "REIT's Financial Statements") were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting. However, H&R's management uses a number of measures, including NAV per Unit, FFO, AFFO, payout ratio as a % of FFO, payout ratio as a % of AFFO and debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share, debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share, debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share, Same‐Property net operating income (cash basis) and the REIT's proportionate share, which do not have meanings recognized or standardized under IFRS or GAAP. These non‐GAAP measures and non‐GAAP ratios should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, H&R's method of calculating these supplemental non‐GAAP measures and ratios may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. H&R uses these measures to better assess H&R's underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same.

For information on the most directly comparable GAAP measures, composition of the measures, a description of how the REIT uses these measures and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, refer to the "Non‐GAAP Measures" section of the REIT's management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 available at www.hr‐reit.com and on the REIT's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.com , which is incorporated by reference into this news release.

Financial Position

The following table reconciles the REIT's Statement of Financial Position from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP Measure):



September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Assets











Real estate assets











Investment properties $8,375,212 $2,075,088 $10,450,300 $8,799,317 $2,128,306 $10,927,623 Properties under development 1,066,863 126,621 1,193,484 880,778 89,912 970,690

9,442,075 2,201,709 11,643,784 9,680,095 2,218,218 11,898,313 Equity accounted investments 1,055,883 (1,055,883) — 1,060,268 (1,060,268) — Assets classified as held for sale 43,656 — 43,656 294,028 — 294,028 Other assets 377,450 22,278 399,728 301,325 21,892 323,217 Cash and cash equivalents 145,871 33,656 179,527 76,887 38,443 115,330

$11,064,935 $1,201,760 $12,266,695 $11,412,603 $1,218,285 $12,630,888 Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity











Liabilities











Debt $3,775,649 $1,126,243 $4,901,892 $3,922,529 $1,137,210 $5,059,739 Exchangeable units 165,902 — 165,902 217,668 — 217,668 Deferred Revenue 957,551 — 957,551 986,243 — 986,243 Deferred tax liability 446,860 — 446,860 483,048 — 483,048 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 318,828 59,540 378,368 309,505 58,502 368,007 Liabilities classified as held for sale — — — 6,323 — 6,323 Non-controlling interest — 15,977 15,977 — 22,573 22,573

5,664,790 1,201,760 6,866,550 5,925,316 1,218,285 7,143,601 Unitholders' equity 5,400,145 — 5,400,145 5,487,287 — 5,487,287

$11,064,935 $1,201,760 $12,266,695 $11,412,603 $1,218,285 $12,630,888

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's Proportionate Share

The following table provides a reconciliation of Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP ratio):



September 30 December 31

2023 2022 Debt per the REIT's Financial Statements $3,775,649 $3,928,852 Debt - REIT's proportionate share of equity accounted investments 1,126,243 1,137,210 Debt at the REIT's proportionate share 4,901,892 5,066,062





(Figures below are for the trailing 12 months)



Net income (loss) per the REIT's Financial Statements (43,126) 844,823 Net income from equity accounted investments (within equity accounted investments) (1,152) (1,132) Finance costs - operations 267,716 260,288 Fair value adjustments on financial instruments and real estate assets 471,286 (582,538) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate assets 11,211 (7,493) Income tax (recovery) expense (38,057) 101,634 Non-controlling interest 771 967 Adjustments:



The Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental income adjustments (92,717) (86,555) Straight-lining of contractual rent (13,065) (6,890) IFRIC 21 - realty tax adjustment 2,346 — Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation 813 2,172 Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share $566,026 $525,276 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share 8.7 9.6

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles the REIT's Results of Operations from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP Measure):



Three months ended September 30, 2023 Three months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Rentals from investment properties $210,446 $37,923 $248,369 $213,709 $31,680 $245,389 Property operating costs (61,030) (8,383) (69,413) (65,342) (9,469) (74,811) Net operating income 149,416 29,540 178,956 148,367 22,211 170,578 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments (11,017) 11,051 34 (60,071) 60,292 221 Finance costs - operations (54,107) (12,338) (66,445) (55,366) (10,185) (65,551) Finance income 4,068 78 4,146 4,410 20 4,430 Proceeds on disposal of purchase option 30,568 — 30,568 — — — Trust (expenses) recoveries (2,872) (1,290) (4,162) 2,633 (638) 1,995 Fair value adjustment on financial instruments 28,126 408 28,534 39,756 460 40,216 Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (112,824) (27,109) (139,933) (235,192) (71,976) (307,168) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (3,479) (141) (3,620) (857) 38 (819) Net income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest 27,879 199 28,078 (156,320) 222 (156,098) Income tax (expense) recovery 9,717 (6) 9,711 34,824 (13) 34,811 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest 37,596 193 37,789 (121,496) 209 (121,287) Non-controlling interest — (193) (193) — (209) (209) Net income (loss) 37,596 — 37,596 (121,496) — (121,496) Other comprehensive income:











Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss) 129,027 — 129,027 294,423 — 294,423 Total comprehensive income attributable to unitholders $166,623 $— $166,623 $172,927 $— $172,927

The following table reconciles the REIT's Results of Operations from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP Measure):



Nine months ended September 30, 2023 Nine months ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Rentals from investment properties $641,242 $112,265 $753,507 $617,805 $92,841 $710,646 Property operating costs (241,998) (30,576) (272,574) (230,968) (28,753) (259,721) Net operating income 399,244 81,689 480,933 386,837 64,088 450,925 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments 139 259 398 (6,334) 6,712 378 Finance costs - operations (164,022) (36,333) (200,355) (164,637) (28,290) (192,927) Finance income 10,524 238 10,762 11,589 28 11,617 Proceeds on disposal of purchase option 30,568 — 30,568 — — — Trust expenses (17,331) (3,541) (20,872) (11,109) (2,142) (13,251) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments 74,161 329 74,490 68,583 2,429 71,012 Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (288,517) (40,376) (328,893) 770,561 (42,152) 728,409 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (6,128) (1,672) (7,800) 10,654 250 10,904 Net income before income taxes and non-controlling interest 38,638 593 39,231 1,066,144 923 1,067,067 Income tax (expense) recovery 34,365 (45) 34,320 (105,192) (179) (105,371) Net income before non-controlling interest 73,003 548 73,551 960,952 744 961,696 Non-controlling interest — (548) (548) — (744) (744) Net income 73,003 — 73,003 960,952 — 960,952 Other comprehensive income (loss):











Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (212) — (212) 393,445 — 393,445 Total comprehensive income attributable to unitholders $72,791 $— $72,791 $1,354,397 $— $1,354,397

Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)

The following table reconciles net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements to Same-Property net operating income (cash basis):



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Rentals from investment properties $210,446 $213,709 ($3,263) $641,242 $617,805 $23,437 Property operating costs (61,030) (65,342) 4,312 (241,998) (230,968) (11,030) Net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements 149,416 148,367 1,049 399,244 386,837 12,407 Adjusted for:











Net operating income from equity accounted investments(1) 29,540 22,211 7,329 81,689 64,088 17,601 Straight-lining of contractual rent at the REIT's proportionate share(1) (1,406) (3,388) 1,982 (9,477) (3,302) (6,175) Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 at the REIT's proportionate share(1) (15,324) (12,056) (3,268) 14,946 12,600 2,346 Net operating income (cash basis) from Transactions at the REIT's proportionate share(1) (32,491) (39,902) 7,411 (103,841) (118,825) 14,984 Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(1) $129,735 $115,232 $14,503 $382,561 $341,398 $41,163

(1) These are non-GAAP measures . Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

NAV per Unit (a non-GAAP Ratio)

The following table reconciles Unitholders' equity per Unit to NAV per Unit:

Unitholders' Equity per Unit and NAV per Unit September 30 December 31 (in thousands except for per Unit amounts) 2023 2022 Unitholders' equity $5,400,145 $5,487,287 Exchangeable units 165,902 217,668 Deferred tax liability 446,860 483,048 Total $6,012,907 $6,188,003





Units outstanding 261,868 265,885 Exchangeable units outstanding 17,974 17,974 Total 279,842 283,859 Unitholders' equity per Unit(1) $20.62 $20.64 NAV per Unit $21.49 $21.80

(1) Unitholders' equity per Unit is calculated by dividing unitholders' equity by Units outstanding.

Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

The following table reconciles net income (loss) per the REIT's Financial Statements to FFO and AFFO:

FFO AND AFFO Three Months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per Unit amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) per the REIT's Financial Statements $37,596 ($121,496) $73,003 $960,952 Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 (14,141) (10,831) 13,762 11,284 FFO adjustments from equity accounted investments 25,659 70,253 42,903 41,749 Exchangeable unit distributions 2,696 2,484 8,088 7,324 Fair value adjustments on financial instruments and real estate assets 84,698 195,436 214,356 (839,144) Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation (3,026) (8,300) (5,663) (4,304) (Gain) loss on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs 3,479 857 6,128 (10,654) Deferred income tax expense (recoveries) applicable to U.S. Holdco (10,075) (35,146) (35,922) 104,204 Incremental leasing costs 570 607 1,738 1,841 The Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental income and accretion adjustments (9,761) (7,941) (28,692) (19,943) FFO(1) $117,695 $85,923 $289,701 $253,309 Straight-lining of contractual rent (1,061) (3,400) (8,951) (3,232) Rent amortization of tenant inducements 1,131 1,162 3,384 3,482 Capital expenditures (13,148) (7,884) (30,287) (19,851) Leasing expenses and tenant inducements (1,464) (1,178) (3,767) (3,642) Incremental leasing costs (570) (607) (1,738) (1,841) AFFO adjustments from equity accounted investments (1,388) (1,317) (3,848) (3,372) AFFO(1) $101,195 $72,699 $244,494 $224,853 Weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units (in thousands of Units)(2) 280,205 284,734 282,480 293,115 Diluted weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units (in thousands of Units)(2)(3) 281,143 285,751 283,418 294,132 FFO per basic Unit(4) $0.420 $0.302 $1.026 $0.864 FFO per diluted Unit(4) $0.419 $0.301 $1.022 $0.861 AFFO per basic Unit(4) $0.361 $0.255 $0.866 $0.767 AFFO per diluted Unit(4) $0.360 $0.254 $0.863 $0.764 Cash Distributions per Unit $0.150 $0.137 $0.450 $0.402 Payout ratio as a % of FFO(4) 35.7 % 45.4 % 43.9 % 46.5 % Payout ratio as a % of AFFO(4) 41.6 % 53.7 % 52.0 % 52.4 %

(1) These are non-GAAP measures defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, included in the weighted average and diluted weighted average number of Units are exchangeable units of 17,974,186. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, included in the weighted average and diluted weighted average number of Units are exchangeable units of 18,130,185 and 18,156,897, respectively. (3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, included in the determination of diluted FFO and AFFO with respect to H&R's Incentive Unit Plan are 938,095 Units. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, included in the determination of diluted FFO and AFFO with respect to H&R's Incentive Unit Plan are 1,016,994 Units. (4) These are non-GAAP ratios defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

Additional information regarding H&R is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedarplus.com

