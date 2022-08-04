H&M Move invites the whole world to move together with Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight.

H&M is embarking on a bold mission to democratize sportswear and get the whole world moving with the launch of its new brand H&M Move on August 4th.

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The brand offers a more accessible vision of sport by reframing it as movement, celebrating the fact that everyone on the planet is already a Mover. H&M Move aims to equip the world with stylish and functionable 'movewear' that will support Movers of all abilities and skills to move comfortably and confidently in a multitude of ways.

H&M Move Bottom release image (CNW Group/H&M Hennes & Mauritz Inc.)

"Removing barriers to sport is very much at the heart of our purpose, starting with democratising sports apparel. We provide a wide range of movewear across several categories that are stylish, functional and incredible value for our customers. Combined with our passion to get everybody and everybody moving, together with our Movers, Jane Fonda and JaQuel Knight, we are truly inspired for the journey ahead of us," - Simon Brown, General Manager, H&M Move.

H&M Move is launching with a global workout campaign and film led by fitness icon Jane Fonda once again taking up her role as a workout instructor and inviting the world to move. Acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight responsible for some of the most iconic dances of our time and multiple SuperBowl shows joins her in guiding this intergenerational workout, celebrating all forms of movement and Movers - from the highly skillful to joyfully playful.

40 years after the release of her first workout video, Jane Fonda continues striving to move people. "I've spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving," says the Academy Award-winning actor, activist, and fitness icon. "I also really liked their philosophy of 'movewear' over 'sportswear.' To me, it's not about sports or being the most athletic. It's about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you."

"Collaborating with H&M Move felt like a great opportunity to further my personal mission to break down the barriers to movement and get the world moving and dancing. Together, we're creating a new precedent when it comes to sport and showing that there's no subscription needed to move," says JaQuel Knight.

Both for women and men, H&M Move launches with a wide range of 'movewear' designed to bounce, flex, skip and flow. The first drop includes a variety of Move Essentials, including functional tops, lightweight jackets and a broad selection of tights and bras, alongside items specifically designed to train and run. Dropping simultaneously is the H&M Move Monogram Collection - worn by Jane and JaQuel in the launch film - this collection features a series of tracksuits sporting logo play and reflective detailing.

H&M Move will present four exclusive materials by combining innovative designs with complex technologies with a simple naming system. Customers need only glance at the name of each material to understand what it does and how it helps them move. DryMove™ - helps pull all moisture away from your skin, keeping you comfortably dry while moving. ShapeMove™ - gives you extra support plus features a 'no show' benefit when lifting and stretching. SoftMove™ - is super soft and gives you extra support while you move. StormMove™ - protects against wind and rain and is breathable whatever the weather.

All materials have an impact on our planet, from the production, use and, ultimately, end of life and disposal. To reduce environmental impact, H&M Group is aiming for 100% of the materials to be either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way by 2030. H&M Move is almost at 85% today, starting with 99% of the polyester sourced for its assortment being recycled and all cotton that is used in its collections is more sustainably sourced. Furthermore, H&M Move is amplifying positive impact by establishing new partnerships that collectively drive towards circularity and innovative materials of the future, by starting collaborations with Fairbrics and LanzaTech, launching in 2023.

H&M Move launches on August 4th with collections for women, men and kids available in 2500 stores worldwide and on hm.com.move

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. For further information, visit hmgroup.com

SOURCE H&M Hennes & Mauritz Inc.

For further information: [email protected]