HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- GYMetaverse , a Web3.0 wellness company headquartered in Hong Kong, announces a ground-breaking HKD 100 million investment to expand its innovative web3 health management platform, Live4Well . Utilizing cutting-edge blockchain technology, Live4Well offers users secure, decentralized, traceable, and controllable self-health management services. With the introduction of VIV Pass (NFT membership), users gain exclusive access to over 200 premier fitness centers across Hong Kong, while exciting Sweat and Earn incentives motivate individuals to achieve their fitness goals like never before.

GYMetaverse Invests HKD 100 Million to Revolutionize Health Management Platform - Live4Well with NFT Membership and Sweat and Earn Incentives

With this substantial investment, GYMetaverse aims to redefine the landscape of health management, empowering individuals to take control of their well-being through a seamless digital experience.

Unlock a World of Fitness with the VIV Pass: Seamless Access to Premier Gyms Across Hong Kong

The platform will launch an NFT membership pass, "VIV Pass," and its accompanying mobile application in October. By leveraging the power of NFT membership, users can unlock a network of top-notch gym facilities, spanning all corners of Hong Kong. Moreover, the Sweat and Earn incentives provide a unique opportunity for users to earn rewards and benefits by simply engaging in their fitness routines. Its features include:

ANYWHERE: Users can enjoy seamless access to a network of over 200 fitness centers across Hong Kong using the VIV Pass through Live4Well's partnership. Participating fitness centers are located in all 18 districts of Hong Kong , including popular establishments such as Anytime Fitness, 24/7 Fitness, FIT24 Hong Kong , EMS Fitness Hong Kong, Inspire Yoga, and many more.

using the VIV Pass through Live4Well's partnership. Participating fitness centers are located in all 18 districts of , including popular establishments such as Anytime Fitness, 24/7 Fitness, FIT24 , EMS Fitness Hong Kong, Inspire Yoga, and many more. ANYTIME: The mobile application combines artificial intelligence (AI) and motion capture technology to accurately measure human body movements, assisting users in improving their exercise posture. Users can engage in physical training anytime, anywhere, as if they have a 24/7 personal fitness coach by their side.

Sweat and Earn : Users can also earn digital currency, Sweat Coins, through exercise, achieving the concept of "Sweat and Earn." Sweat Coins can be used to redeem rewards, participate in sports courses and professional lectures, and even exchange for the digital token (L4W), allowing users to explore the world of Web3 ecosystem through real-world applications.

The Era of "Health 3.0: Live4Well and GYMetaverse's Vision for a Holistic Approach to Health"

GYMetaverse's Live4Well platform is revolutionizing the concept of health with its innovative approach known as " Health 3.0 ." The healthcare landscape has transitioned from the directive Health 1.0, where companies and health organizations provided wellness instructions, to the interactive Health 2.0, offering personalized consultations. We're now entering the era of Health 3.0, the future of wellness where users drive their health choices. In this new stage, individuals are not just recipients but active participants, empowered with the freedom to shape their health journeys. Through this shift, healthcare becomes a more personalized and effective experience.

From Sportswear to Health Management: GYMetaverse's Evolution and the Live4Well Platform

Established in 2022, GYMetaverse has come a long way since its inception. In 2017, the investors of the company completed a 100% acquisition of the renowned German sports brand Gym Aesthetics (GA). This significant move expanded their ambitions beyond sportswear sales. Venturing into the sports and technology industries, Gym Aesthetics made strategic investments in projects under Animoca Brands and formed collaborations with key stakeholders in the sports world. Notable partnerships included working with Alain Ngalani, a four-time Muay Thai world champion, and Sergi Constance, a Spanish fitness model with over 6 million followers on Instagram.

Over the past six years, Gym Aesthetics has worked closely with more than 100 fitness coaches to organize successful online and offline fitness events, solidifying its expertise and fostering a vibrant community of fitness enthusiasts. Now, GYMetaverse is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter, leveraging on its resources to create a user-driven health management platform infused with web3 elements.

To realize this transformative vision, GYMetaverse has committed a substantial investment of HKD 100 million into the development of the Live4Well platform. This dedicated investment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to creating a flagship web3 project that revolutionizes health management for the people of Hong Kong. By leveraging its extensive industry experience and strategic collaborations, GYMetaverse is poised to reshape the future of health and fitness, establishing a transformative ecosystem that empowers individuals to thrive in the era of "Health 3.0."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBCY1kOHaT4&t=1s

About Live4Well

Live4Well is a Web3.0 health management platform that integrates virtual reality to inject a new economic model into the fitness industry. Users can earn Sweat Coins through high-precision exercise on the platform, which can be redeemed for physical gifts, fitness courses, or even digital currency (L4W).

The platform also offers a VIV PASS, which serves as both a pass for accessing multiple gyms and studios across 18 districts in Hong Kong and a tool for measuring users' body movements to improve their exercise posture. The VIV PASS comes with a mobile app that combines blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and motion capture technology, providing users with a 24-hour fitness coach. Users need to calculate their sweat capacity in exchange for more rewards and benefits, enjoy the freedom to work out regardless of location.

For further information, please check our website:

https://www.live4well.io

SOURCE GYMetaverse

For further information: Jade Chan, email：[email protected]