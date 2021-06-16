GWM's L.E.M.O.N. Platform Leads a New Trend of Safe Driving in the World

Eyeing the future and leading in the world, GWM's L.E.M.O.N. platform is a highly intelligent modular technology platform that boasts the advantages as follows: flexibility, high performance, high safety, and lightweight. The platform's safety system integrates 18 typical usage scenarios collected from global users and strictly complies with the requirements of NCAP five-star safety rating and IIHS's highest rating ("Good"). It has been subject to 124 kinds of operating condition tests and more than 8,000 virtual simulation updates and optimization. In addition to the above international standards and regulations, GWM also analyzes and studies non-standard operating conditions by centering on high-frequency actual collision scenarios. As a result, the L.E.M.O.N. platform serves as one of the few platforms in the industry that can comply to the world's most stringent collision requirements and improve users' driving safety in all aspects.

With the support of GWM's L.E.M.O.N., HAVAL JOLION is highly competitive in the market in ensuring occupant safety, pedestrian safety, vehicle safety and new energy safety. In terms of occupant safety, HAVAL JOLION provides multi-dimensional protection and is equipped with the latest generation 9.3 ESP, full speed adaptive cruise and intelligent cruise assist, full-scenario automatic emergency braking and other all-around driving assistance systems, so as to help users easily cope with different road conditions such as high-speed, prosperous city and so on and snowy and rainy weathers. Such devices as 360 high definition image, fatigue monitoring / overspeed alarm, tire pressure monitoring system, 6 airbags supplied by the international brand Autoliv, and automatic unlocking/ oil cut-off while colliding are installed to further ensure occupant and pedestrian safety in both active and passive ways. HAVAL JOLION adopts a 73% high-strength steel vehicle frame to ensure safety and protection and effectively reduce the damage level and maintenance cost of the vehicle when it collides with other vehicles at a low speed. Meanwhile, HAVAL JOLION also offers safety solutions from mechanical protection, point protection and software strategies, which guarantees a significant decrease in the vehicle's traffic accident rate.

The L.E.M.O.N. platform, a full demonstration of GWM's powerful technical strength, lays a solid foundation for the company's globalization. In the future, GWM will go deeper into technological R&D, insist on promoting product upgrades through technology breakthroughs and drive the continuous improvement of brand value, so that global users can acquire a more exquisite innovation experience.

SOURCE GWM

For further information: Li Pupu, +86-13466544432, [email protected]