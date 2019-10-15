Guyana Goldfields Inc. Provides Notice of Q3 2019 Financial and Operating Results
Oct 15, 2019, 07:30 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") announces that it will release its Q3 2019 financial and operational results after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A conference call will be hosted by senior management on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 am ET.
Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019
Time: 10:00 am ET
Conference ID: 68916682
Dial-In Numbers:
North America Toll-Free: 888-390-0605
International: 416-764-8609
A recorded playback of the call will be available until Thursday, November 7, 2019 by dialing:
1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering the call back passcode 916682.
A webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the call or through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113152/87D228DA64CC244182B43A5BF312475F
About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:
Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.
For further information: Jacqueline Wagenaar, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, D: 416-933-5485, E-mail: jwagenaar@guygold.com, Website: www.guygold.com
