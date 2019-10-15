Guyana Goldfields Inc. Provides Notice of Q3 2019 Financial and Operating Results

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") announces that it will release its Q3 2019 financial and operational results after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A conference call will be hosted by senior management on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 am ET.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, October 31, 2019

Time: 10:00 am ET

Conference ID: 68916682

Dial-In Numbers:

North America Toll-Free: 888-390-0605

International: 416-764-8609

A recorded playback of the call will be available until Thursday, November 7, 2019 by dialing:

1-888-390-0541 or 416-764-8677 and entering the call back passcode 916682.

A webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the call or through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2113152/87D228DA64CC244182B43A5BF312475F

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

For further information: Jacqueline Wagenaar, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, D: 416-933-5485, E-mail: jwagenaar@guygold.com, Website: www.guygold.com

