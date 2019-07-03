Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Work Stoppage at Aurora Mine

TORONTO, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company") announces a wildcat work stoppage occurred yesterday at the Aurora Mine ("Aurora") in Guyana, South America. A portion of the workforce employed by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, AGM Inc. ("AGM"), has blocked delivery of ore to the mill. As a safety precaution, the Company has decided to temporarily suspend operations until a resolution is reached with the striking workers, and is in the process of evacuating all non-essential personnel from site, including the striking workers.

The Company believes the stoppage was the result of a misunderstanding concerning the management and relationship between AGM and certain open pit mining contractors. AGM has been examining options to improve mining performance in order to ensure Aurora's long-term future. No decisions have been made concerning any possible changes to the mining operation at this time.

The Company is actively working along with its employees and adhering to applicable laws and regulations and is facilitating communication with the relevant Governmental labour authorities to understand and address employees' concerns and to resolve the matter as quickly as possible. The Company is making arrangements to have the strikers meet with representatives of the Ministry of Labour to mediate the dispute.

Work on the underground exploration decline remains unaffected.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.

For further information: Guyana Goldfields Inc., Scott A. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jacqueline Wagenaar, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, D: 416-933-5485, E-mail: jwagenaar@guygold.com; Website: www.guygold.com

Related Links

http://www.guygold.com/

