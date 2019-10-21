Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Off-Site Traffic Fatality Involving a Contractor

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") announces that AGM Inc ("AGM"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received notice that a traffic fatality occurred yesterday involving a driver employed by Trail Boss Interior Trucking Services Inc., locally contracted by AGM to transport fuel to its Aurora Mine. At the time of the accident, the vehicle was transporting fuel to the Aurora Mine from the port facility when the accident occurred.

It was reported that the driver lost control of the tanker while traveling down a hill and it careened off the road and crashed into a ravine. The tanker was one of three heading to the Aurora Mine.

Following a report of the accident, AGM's emergency response team attended the site, where the Company's medical officer reported that the driver had succumbed to his injuries.

The Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Allen Palmiere, states, "We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident and our condolences go to his family. Our immediate focus is to support his family, friends and colleagues at this most difficult time. Safety for everyone is our highest priority and this was the first time that an accident of this nature has occurred while fuel is being transported off-site to Aurora. Health and safety are core values of AGM and, as such, frequent training is conducted on all occupational health and safety programs. An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing and the necessary authorities have been notified. Operations continued at the Aurora Mine."

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.

For further information: Jacqueline Wagenaar, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, D: 416-933-5485, E-mail: jwagenaar@guygold.com, Website: www.guygold.com

Related Links

http://www.guygold.com/

