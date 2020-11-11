GURU Organic Energy Virtually Opens The Market

GURU pioneered the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink. Through a distribution network of more than 15,000 points of sale, this dynamic, fast-growing beverage company has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. GURU is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry across Canada and the United States, an industry valued at more than US$15 billion with a growing appetite for organic, plant-based alternatives. For more information please visit www.guruenergy.com

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]