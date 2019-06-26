Gulf Islands K-12 support workers reach tentative agreement

GULF ISLANDS, BC, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - CUPE 788 K-12 support workers at SD64 reached a tentative agreement on June 24, in bargaining that began two months ago.

"We made good progress in bargaining and added needed language to our Collective Agreement," said CUPE 788 President Larry Melious.

The CUPE bargaining team encompassed people with lots of experience and some new to bargaining who 'jumped right in.' Melious said that bargaining went well, with respectful discussions on all sides.

The tentative agreement also incorporates the provincial framework agreement approved by the K-12 Presidents Council in September. The current K-12 agreement expires on June 30, 2019. When ratified by CUPE locals and school districts, the Collective Agreement will be in effect from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022.

Further details of the tentative agreement will not be available until after ratification by all parties. Ratification is expected to be completed in July.

CUPE 788 members, who provide a wide variety of services that support students, include Education Assistants, Aboriginal Support Workers, Child Care Workers, Custodians, Trades, Clerical, Bus Drivers, Maintenance, IT and Administrative Support.

The Local represents approximately 200 members in K-12 who provide support services to students in five island communities — Salt Spring, Pender, Galiano, Mayne, and Saturna, plus about 35 students who come in from Vancouver Island.

