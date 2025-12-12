Guinness World Record Sets a New Global Pilgrimage Spot for Scent Lovers: Xuelei Fragrance Museum Becomes the World's Largest Fragrance Museum

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Guangzhou now stands firmly on the world fragrance map. The Xuelei Fragrance Museum has officially been certified by Guinness World Records as the largest fragrance museum in the world, a milestone that positions this new cultural landmark as a true pilgrimage destination for global fragrance lovers.

Spanning an authenticated 9,500.878 m², the museum redefines what a fragrance space can be. Its architectural concept--part scent laboratory, part cultural sanctuary--fuses contemporary aesthetics with centuries-old Eastern aroma traditions, inviting visitors into a world where perfume becomes both artistry and storytelling.

Inside, the experience deepens through multi-sensory, immersive environments. Visitors journey across 18 thematic zones, interacting with over 300 scent installations, 400 unique fragrances, and a suite of cutting-edge technologies that make the invisible world of scent surprisingly tangible. Among these technologies, the museum's scent-mapping system stands out: with a digital Scent Card, visitors can sample notes across hundreds of scent points and record their emotional reactions--from citrus brightness to floral warmth and woody depth--turning subjective scent perception into a personalized data journey.

The museum's signature highlight is the world's largest AI fragrance-blending installation, an architectural spectacle stretching across five floors. Hundreds of crystal-clear essence vessels hang in a radial constellation around a spiraling staircase, catching and refracting light so that every ascent feels cinematic--almost like walking through a nebula made of scent. More than visual poetry, this installation marks the beginning of the museum's data-driven fragrance experience. At the fourth-floor Time Machine of Scent, AI transforms each visitor's scent-mapping journey into a personalized Fragrance Travel Report--a sensory portrait of their preferences. Then comes the moment many describe as "cyber perfumery magic": on the first floor, the AI-blending station converts this profile into a bespoke perfume in just three minutes, from formula creation to bottling, democratizing an art form once reserved for professionals.

This fusion of cultural heritage, scientific innovation, and experiential art has transformed the Xuelei Fragrance Museum into more than a museum. It is a global stage for fragrance culture, a bridge between East and West, and one of Asia's newest must-visit destinations for travelers seeking creativity, craftsmanship, and sensory discovery.

In an era where cultural confidence and cross-cultural exchange matter more than ever, the museum stands as a powerful example of how China's ancient scent traditions can engage--and inspire--the world.

About Xuelei

Guangzhou Xuelei Cosmetics Co., Ltd. has specialized in fragrance and perfume development, manufacturing, and integrated solutions for over 30 years. The company offers one-stop services for fragrance innovation, production, and global brand support.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.xuelei.com

Instagram: XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUM

Email: [email protected]

Address: No. 1 Ketai 2nd Road,Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China

SOURCE XUELEI FRAGRANCE MUSEUM