Guillaume Laverdure appointed CEO of Medicom Group

POINTE-CLAIRE, QC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada-based Medicom Group ("Medicom"), a world leader in the production and distribution of infection prevention and control solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillaume Laverdure as CEO. He succeeds Ronald Reuben, founder of the company, and becomes the second person in the history of the group to hold this position. Mr. Laverdure has most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer within the Group.

A native of France, Mr. Laverdure is a graduate of HEC Paris and Harvard Business School. He joined Medicom in 2009 following an international career in Europe and the United States in finance, operations and general management. He led the company's transformation to masks and N95 respirators and oversaw the opening of six new personal protective equipment production facilities on three continents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Guillaume embodies the competency and humanity one would expect in a leader. I have had the pleasure of seeing him in action, defining his vision, accomplishing major strategic projects and interacting with our team members with respect and empathy. Medicom is at a pivotal point in its journey and I am confident that Guillaume will take the company to the next level. I will continue to lend my support where needed, as I assume the role of executive chairman effective today," commented Ronald Reuben, founder and new executive chairman of Medicom.

"It is with great humility and a great sense of privilege that I take the reins of the Medicom Group after having held several positions for over 13 years. I thank my friend Ronald for his trust and for all the years of good advice and leadership. Medicom has become a symbol of excellence in our industry thanks to the unwavering commitment of each member of our team to provide the best possible products to our customers. It is with this same mission to live up to our pride in protection that I begin my new mandate," said Guillaume Laverdure, Medicom's new CEO.

Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has evolved to become one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets.

Medicom has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and 2022.

Today, the Medicom Group distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

