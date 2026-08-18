Guides to the federal by-elections in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-Capilano are in the mail

Guides to the federal by-elections in Beaches-East York, Chicoutimi-Le Fjord and North Vancouver-Capilano are in the mailFrançais
News provided byElections Canada
Aug 18, 2026, 10:48 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 18, 2026 /CNW/ --
- Elections Canada has mailed a guide to each household in Beaches–East York (Ontario), Chicoutimi–Le Fjord (Quebec) and North Vancouver–Capilano (British Columbia), where by-elections are taking place.
- The guide reminds electors that if they have not received a voter information card showing their correct name and address, they should take steps to register to vote or update their registration.
- Ahead of election day (August 31, 2026), electors in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano have several options to register or update their registration. The deadline to register in advance is Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. (local time).
- We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.
- Electors can also contact their Elections Canada office in Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord or North Vancouver–Capilano to register or update their registration.
- Electors who wish to vote at an advance poll can register or update their registration at their assigned advance polling place just before they vote. Advance polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Friday, August 21, to Monday, August 24.
- We encourage electors to use Elections Canada's Online Voter Registration Service to register or update their address.
- Electors who have not registered by Tuesday, August 25, 6 p.m. (local time), may register at their assigned polling station just before they vote on election day. For faster service at the polls, they can enter their information online and print a pre-filled registration certificate that they can bring and sign when they go to vote.
- Electors who would like more information can call 1-800-463-6868.
- The guide also provides information about voter identification requirements, including the pieces of ID accepted at the polls.
- Elections Canada is hiring election workers to fill various paid positions in the Beaches–East York, Chicoutimi–Le Fjord and North Vancouver–Capilano by-elections. Anyone interested in making an impact in their community can apply online at elections.ca or contact the local Elections Canada office for more information.
Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.
Subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]
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