HANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ -- To ensure customer satisfaction, security channel professionals need to plan proactively and communicate clearly. Customers must know, from the beginning of negotiations to receiving their new video surveillance system, that they'll have the best possible solution matching their needs to the full extent.

Starting with the initial site survey all the way to the technical quote for the customer, integrators usually have to migrate projects from one platform to another multiple times, each time causing friction and increasing the risk of error.

Guidebook download: Streamlining video surveillance projects with Hikvision’s Hik-Partner Pro Designer

For Hikvision partners, those mounting difficulties have come to an end. HPP Designer is not simply another tool that promises to simplify certain steps one by one. Instead it is an all-in-one tool fully embedded in Hik-Partner Pro, the platform that enables professionals to manage all customer-facing tasks involving Hikvision solutions.

For each new project, partners start by uploading the floorplan of the site directly to the platform, where the AI-powered tool automatically turns it into a virtual version of the site. The partner can now design the project, from placing Hikvision cameras to calculating and visualizing their performance, and eventually generating a quotation that leaves the customer reassured that they'll have the best possible solution in place in the quickest possible time.

Hikvision and asmag.com have jointly created a guidebook for HPP Designer, highlighting its benefits to partners and customers, and seeking to answer all important questions from how it can be used and what benefits it brings.

HPP Designer helps streamline video surveillance project planning by filling the gap between site survey and technical quotation with a tool that is as precise as it's intuitive in its usage.

Modern video surveillance systems are becoming ever-more capable, thanks to advances in AI and integration with other systems within security and beyond. When it comes to designing security systems and putting them into place, it is becoming ever more important to reduce complexity, though.

HPP Designer enables Hikvision partners to design systems in the easiest possible way, without compromising on performance and precision.

Find out all about HPP Designer and read the full guidebook, available for download now.

SOURCE Hikvision Digital Technology

Luke Liu, [email protected]