Guac Mexi Grill Announces Expansion Into India Through Master Franchise Partnership with FranGlobal

Canadian Tex-Mex brand to showcase international growth strategy at Franchise India Show 2026 in New Delhi

OAKVILLE, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Guac Mexi Grill, one of Canada's fastest-growing premium fast-casual Tex-Mex brands, has officially entered the Indian market through a master franchise partnership with FranGlobal.

The partnership grants FranGlobal the rights to develop and expand the Guac Mexi Grill brand across India as part of the company's long-term international growth strategy.

Guac Mexi Grill officially enters India through a master franchise partnership with FranGlobal — a major milestone for the proudly Canadian brand as it expands beyond Canada and brings its bold, elevated Tex-Mex experience to one of the world’s fastest-growing franchise markets. Speed Speed

Founded in Canada in 2016, Guac Mexi Grill has grown to more than 56 locations nationwide through a franchise model focused on operational consistency, modern restaurant design, and bold, house-made flavour. The brand has positioned itself within the premium fast-casual category by combining elevated Tex-Mex offerings with a scalable operational model designed for both traditional and non-traditional real estate environments.

"India represents a major milestone for our brand," said Trushna Makadia. "We see tremendous long-term opportunities in the market and believe the demand for premium, health conscious, fast-casual dining experiences continues to grow globally. FranGlobal's experience and infrastructure make them the right strategic partner to lead this expansion."

As part of the launch, Guac Mexi Grill and FranGlobal will participate in the upcoming Franchise India Show 2026 taking place May 16–17, 2026 at the Yashobhoomi India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi. The event will serve as the brand's official introduction to the Indian franchise market and a platform to connect with prospective multi-unit operators and development partners.

Guac Mexi Grill's concept is built around compact, efficient restaurant footprints, strong delivery performance, and a menu centered on bowls, burritos, tacos, and house-made sauces prepared with intentional craft and bold flavour.

"This is an important step in building Guac into a globally recognized Canadian restaurant brand," added Makadia. "Our focus remains on disciplined growth, strong operational execution, and protecting the premium experience that has fueled our momentum in Canada."

About Guac Mexi Grill

Guac Mexi Grill is a proud Canadian fast-casual restaurant brand delivering bold, flavour-forward meals crafted with intention. With 56 locations nationwide, Guac Mexi Grill offers a premium, modern guest experience built around real cooking, vibrant ingredients, and warm hospitality. The brand remains focused on community connection and genuine flavour as it executes its ambitious growth strategy.

SOURCE ATM Holdings Inc

Media Contact: Khemie Khan, Head of Marketing, Guac Mexi Grill, [email protected]