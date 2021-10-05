GSTS selected by Airbus as Maritime Challenge winner

A Digital Solution Suite that improves vessel detection, situational awareness, and surveillance efficiency

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company") an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Maritime Analytics company, announced today that it has been selected by Airbus Defence and Space as the winner of their Co-Innovation challenge to provide advanced Maritime Risk Detection and Assessment capabilities in support of maritime border security and surveillance.

The Challenge is to identify ships in an area of interest and using the leading-edge techniques of artificial intelligence and machine learning, consolidate a ship's identity, movement history, and risk status with information collected from multiple sensors. Fusing the intelligence into a single operating picture, GSTS's solution enables users to improve Maritime Domain Awareness by providing crucial insights and actionable information about maritime threats.

This powerful solution will be based on OCIANA™, an AI-based platform developed by GSTS that rapidly processes data from multiple sensor sources to provide intelligence in near real-time. Using various data sets, coupled with machine learning algorithms for object analysis, enables customers to detect, assess and respond to maritime threats rapidly and effectively.

"This award validates the capabilities GSTS has developed to address many of the world's most challenging maritime risk and threat detection issues pertaining to security, environmental and commercial risks. We are pleased that an international maritime surveillance leader such as Airbus has recognized our capabilities to satisfy the requirements of security, customs and immigration, defence, coast guard and environmental agencies on a global scale," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "It is a clear confirmation of the maritime AI capability we have established within GSTS. We look forward to working with Airbus to address the global maritime risk management needs."

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy, and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and defence and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

