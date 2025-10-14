GSJJ Partners with GiGi's Playhouse to Enhance Support for the Down Syndrome Community

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - GSJJ, a promotional gifts company, has entered a mission‑driven partnership with GiGi's Playhouse, a network offering free services to individuals with Down syndrome. GSJJ provides custom items (ball markers, lanyards, and other branded materials) to support GiGi's Playhouse events designed to promote inclusion and empowerment through education, therapy, and community engagement.

Founded in 2003, GiGi's Playhouse currently has 62 locations across the United States and Mexico. In the first half of 2025, the nonprofit provided approximately 300,000 hours of instruction and added 200 New Playhouse Inquiries.

This partnership builds on GSJJ's philanthropic strategy, which launched in 2024. The company has previously supported causes related to autism and breast cancer, sponsoring Custom Pins and Custom Medals for these events free of charge, and now focuses on enhancing visibility and inclusion for the Down syndrome community through both local and national sponsorship efforts.

Key partnership components GSJJ supplies custom event materials to assist with programming. The materials have been used during GiGi's Playhouse activities, offering free treatment, education, and celebration initiatives.



"Every new direction of our charity project comes from in‑depth thinking about the actual needs of society," a GSJJ spokesperson said, adding that this collaboration responds to the community's desire for recognition and care.

A representative from GiGi's Playhouse noted that "people with Down syndrome deserve attention, understanding, and care," and expressed hope that GSJJ's participation would inspire broader corporate engagement and public support.

GSJJ anticipates future collaborations with other non‑profit organizations to expand support for vulnerable populations. This strategic direction aims to elevate social impact by coupling material support with public awareness initiatives.

About GSJJ

Founded in 2015, GSJJ is a promotional gift manufacturer serving customers worldwide. Its main products include Custom Pins, Custom Keychains and Custom Patches Canada. Since 2024, its philanthropic efforts have included sponsorships and in‑kind partnerships with health and disability‑support nonprofits.

About GiGi's Playhouse

GiGi's Playhouse is a nonprofit Down Syndrome Achievement Center that provides free literacy, therapy, fitness, and career preparation programs to individuals with Down syndrome. Operating across 62 branches in the U.S. and Mexico with also a full Virtual Playhouse reaching over 88 different countries, it focuses on inclusion and community development.

SOURCE GSJJ

Company: GSJJ, Contact person: Anya Green, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: +1 866 573 4920