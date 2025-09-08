GrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd. - Appointment of Bankruptcy Trustee
News provided byGrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd.
Sep 08, 2025, 09:49 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 28, 2025, GrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd. (the "Fund") filed an assignment in bankruptcy with the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy and Grant Thornton Limited was appointed as Trustee of the bankruptcy estate. Holders of the Fund's shares are not expected to receive any distribution in connection with the bankruptcy of the Fund.
Please direct inquiries to:
Grant Thornton Limited, Licensed Insolvency Trustee
200 King Street West, Floor 11
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T4
Attention: Ann Lakeram
Tel. 416 -777-7230
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE GrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd.
