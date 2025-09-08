GrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd. - Appointment of Bankruptcy Trustee

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - On August 28, 2025, GrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd. (the "Fund") filed an assignment in bankruptcy with the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy and Grant Thornton Limited was appointed as Trustee of the bankruptcy estate. Holders of the Fund's shares are not expected to receive any distribution in connection with the bankruptcy of the Fund.

Please direct inquiries to:

Grant Thornton Limited, Licensed Insolvency Trustee

200 King Street West, Floor 11

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T4

Attention: Ann Lakeram

Tel. 416 -777-7230

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GrowthWorks Commercialization Fund Ltd.