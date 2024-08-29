Growth Natives Earns a Spot on Inc. 5000's 2024 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Growth Natives, a leading provider of digital solutions, is proud to announce its ranking at #606 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, which honors America's fastest-growing private companies. The company has also ranked #10 in the state of Washington. This recognition is based on the company's substantial revenue growth from 2020 to 2023 and marks a significant milestone.

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, is an exclusive ranking of the most successful independent businesses within the American economy. Companies on the 2024 list are ranked by percentage revenue growth over a three-year period, with requirements including US-based, privately held, for-profit status, and specific revenue thresholds. Growth Natives' placement at #606 underscores its rapid expansion and commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth.

"We are honored to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 company," said Taran Nandha, CEO of Growth Natives. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. Our focus on technological innovation has been a key driver of our success, and this recognition will inspire us to push further as we continue to innovate and expand. We owe this success to our customers who our capable teams have been able to serve, empowered by our partnerships with Salesforce, Adobe, HubSpot, Google, Meta, AWS, and Microsoft."

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Established in 1982, it has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and a launchpad for future household names.

About Growth Natives

With a team of 250+ experts worldwide, Growth Natives builds and scales digital solutions that drive demand, enhance customer experience, and reduce support costs. Partnering with global B2B and B2C brands, we leverage technologies like Generative AI to enhance customer engagement and drive sales. Our flagship product, DiGGrowth, is a no-code marketing analytics platform that empowers CMOs and performance marketers with AI-driven insights for strategic growth. We proudly serve over 1,000 global clients across sectors including Technology, BFSI, Healthcare, and Travel.

