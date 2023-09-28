Grown Rogue Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Record Revenue with 48% Year-over-Year Growth

Revenue of $6.3M compared to $4.3M in Q3 2022, an increase of 48%

Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (BC WC), of $1.9M compared to $0.9M in Q3 2022, an increase of 94%

Free Cash Flow 1 (FCF) of $1.1M , after $0.8M spend on WC and capital expenditures

Announced a strategic advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings to focus on improving quality and efficiencies in their Minnesota and Maryland operations

Closed a convertible debenture financing for gross proceeds of US$5,000,000 and subsequent to quarter-end, closed a second and final tranche of convertible debenture financing for total gross proceeds of US$6,000,000

Subsequent to quarter-end, US$1,650,000 of the Company's existing convertible debentures have been converted, leaving the Company with US$6,350,000 in total convertible debt as of the date of the release

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, and in Minnesota and Maryland through an advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is pleased to report its fiscal third quarter 2023 results for the three months ended July 31, 2023. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Summary ($USD Millions)

Third Quarter 2023 Summary Q3 2023 Q3 2022 +/- % Revenue 6.3 4.3 +48 % aEBITDA 2.1 1.2 +79 % aEBITDA % 33.2 % 27.5 % +570 bps OCF (BC WC) 1.9 0.9 +103 % OCF % 29.5 % 21.5 % +800 bps

Management Commentary "We are pleased to announce another quarter with record revenue, operating cash flow and free cash flow. Our $6.3M in revenue continues an upward trajectory with a sequential increase of 5%, after last quarter's 18% increase over our previous record quarter", said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"Our year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth of 48% and 79%, respectively, shows our commitment to controlling costs and our focus on producing high quality cannabis products that delight our team and customers. We are proud to recently launch new strain specific packaging in Michigan and craft pre-rolls in Oregon and are pleased with the initial traction in both, led by our improvements in our genetic quality and quantity over the past twelve months.

We believe our focus on genetics, and our strength in branding and distribution will allow us the opportunity to be market share leaders in new categories as we engender more customer trust and deepen the relationship we have with our existing fans," continued Mr. Strickler.

"Our team continues to lean into our partnership with Goodness Growth and we have been very pleased with our progress, particularly how quickly our team is expanding their abilities and improving processes. An important 2023 objective for us was mapping our talent against more assets and this partnership has done nothing but show the readiness of our team.

Finally, it was especially rewarding to complete the convertible debenture financing in July to further strengthen our balance sheet, particularly in such a challenging credit market. The trust and commitment from our existing and new shareholders show the belief they have in our business plan and their excitement around new opportunities that are available to us. I want to thank the entire Grown Rogue team for their continued efforts and look forward to updating investors on our new market efforts shortly."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Oregon Q3 2023 Q3 2022 +/- % Revenue 3.2 2.4 +35 % aEBITDA 1.1 0.6 +100 % aEBITDA Margin % 34.6 % 23.8 % +1080 bps

#1 Flower brand for nine consecutive quarters, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data

Launched a 10-pack craft pre-roll product during the quarter and are pleased with the initial traction

September to date moved up to #2 total wholesaler in the state from #3, according to MarketScape

Indoor wet weight harvested in the state of Oregon YTD through August decreased 3.5% year-over-year and outdoor wet weight YTD decreased 43% year-over-year, according to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Michigan Q3 2023 Q3 2022 +/- % Revenue 2.8 1.9 +53 % aEBITDA 1.3 0.8 +59 % aEBITDA Margin % 47.1 % 45.2 % +180 bps

Launched strain specific packaging during the quarter, and have seen an increase in both pricing and higher product mix of our pre-packaged products

Sales in Michigan in July was a new record at $277M , making it the second largest market in the U.S

Pricing per ounce of flower in Michigan in July was the highest since October 2022 , according to the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC.

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION July 31, 2023 October 31, 2022

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 8,482,768 1,582,384 Accounts receivable (Note 18) 2,276,195 1,643,959 Warrants receivable (Note 13.2) 1,232,253 - Biological assets (Note 3) 1,987,677 1,199,519 Inventory (Note 4) 2,702,618 3,131,877 Prepaid expenses and other assets 465,756 352,274 Total current assets 17,147,267 7,910,013 Property and equipment (Note 8) 9,118,551 7,734,901 Other investments and purchase deposits 211,041 - Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 9) 725,668 725,668 TOTAL ASSETS 27,202,527 16,370,582 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,720,596 1,821,875 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 7) 920,118 1,025,373 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10) 1,445,050 1,769,600 Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 5) 360,000 - Warrants payable (Note 13.2) 1,232,253 360,000 Unearned revenue 88,126 28,024 Derivative liability (Note 11.1 and Note 11.2) 4,708,194 - Income tax 366,056 311,032 Total current liabilities 10,840,393 5,315,904 Lease liabilities (Note 7) 2,484,597 1,275,756 Long-term debt (Note 10) 199,391 839,222 Convertible debentures (Note 11.1 and Note 11.2) 3,140,188 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,664,569 7,430,882 EQUITY



Share capital (Note 12) 21,894,633 21,858,827 Shares issuable (Note 12) - 35,806 Contributed surplus (Notes 13, 14) 6,752,429 6,505,092 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (108,696) (109,613) Accumulated deficit (18,893,089) (21,356,891) Equity attributable to shareholders 9,645,277 6,933,221 Non-controlling interests (Note 22) 892,681 2,006,479 TOTAL EQUITY 10,537,958 8,939,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 27,202,527 16,370,582

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three months ended July 31,

2023 2022

$ $ Revenue



Product sales 6,076,652 4,251,808 Service revenue 219,065 - Total revenue 6,295,717 4,251,808 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (3,047,971) (2,226,593) Costs of service revenue (99,212) - Gross profit, excluding fair value items 3,148,534 2,025,215 Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold (585,392) (788,083) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 583,879 707,453 Gross profit 3,147,021 1,944,585 Expenses



Accretion expense 234,028 68,736 Amortization of property and equipment 196,363 238,497 General and administrative 1,641,725 1,207,892 Share-based compensation 97,672 12,194 Total expenses 2,169,788 1,527,319 Income from operations 977,233 417,266 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (91,623) (98,084) Other income (expense) 13,566 (1,420) Gain on debt settlement - 455,674 Unrealized loss on marketable securities - (146,891) Unrealized loss on derivative liability (472,970) - Loss on disposal of property and equipment - - Gain from operations before taxes 426,206 626,545 Income tax (80,718) (55,139) Net income 345,488 571,406 Other comprehensive income (items that may be

subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)



Currency translation gain (loss) 4,227 (788) Total comprehensive income 349,715 570,618 Gain per share attributable to owners of the parent – basic and diluted 0.00 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 170,832,611 170,632,611 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 75,837 249,055 Shareholders 269,651 322,351 Net income 345,488 571,406 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 75,837 249,055 Shareholders 273,878 321,563 Total comprehensive income 349,715 570,618

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS Nine months ended July 31,

2023 2022

$ $ Operating activities



Net income 1,350,004 871,581 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:



Amortization of property and equipment 379,822 530,190 Amortization of property and equipment included in costs of inventory sold 1,268,928 589,884 Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (1,634,625) (2,667,102) Changes in fair value of inventory sold 1,829,170 2,779,674 Share-based compensation - 21,264 Stock option expense 247,337 87,333 Accretion expense 597,909 358,215 Loss on disposal of property & equipment 168,144 6,250 Gain on debt settlement - (455,674) Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 333,777 Loss on fair value of derivative liability 679,322 - Effects of foreign exchange 3,270 3,181

4,889,281 2,458,576 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15) (1,203,332) (1,135,375) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,685,949 1,323,198





Investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles (735,718) (822,982) Other investment (211,041) - Payments of acquisition payable - (2,000) Net cash used in investing activities (946,759) (824,982)





Financing activities



Proceeds from convertible debentures 7,000,000 - Proceeds from long-term debt - 100,000 Proceeds from private placement - 1,300,000 Repayment of long-term debt (1,290,585 (601,160) Repayment of convertible debentures (105,000) - Payments of lease principal (1,443,221) (880,378) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,161,194 (81,538)





Change in cash 6,900,384 416,678

SEGMENTED aEBITDA – THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2023

Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Sales Revenue 3,240,946 2,835,706 219,065 - 6,295,717 Costs of goods sold, excluding fair value ("FV") adjustments (1,902,582) (1,145,389) (99,212) - (3,147,183) Gross profit before fair value adjustments 1,338,364 1,690,317 119,853 - 3,148,534 Net fair value adjustments (238,228) 236,715 - - (1,153) Gross profit 1,100,136 1,927,032 119,853 - 3,147,021 Operating expenses:









General and administration 559,045 538,057 - 544,623 1,641,725 Depreciation and amortization 26,577 145,386 - 24,400 196,363 Share based compensation - - - 97,672 97,672 Other income and expense:









Loss on sale of assets - - - - - Interest and accretion (85,199) (47,802) - (192,650) (325,651) Unrealized loss on derivative liability - - - (472,970) (472,970) Other income and expense 16,961 910 - (4,305) 13,566 Net income (loss) before income tax 446,276 1,196,697 119,853 (1,336,620) 426,206 Income tax - 77,718 - 9,000 80,718 Net income after tax 446,276 1,124,979 119,853 (1,345,620) 345,488 Add back (deduct) from net income after tax:









Net FV adjustments in costs of goods sold 238,228 (236,715) - - 1,513 Amortization of property & equipment included in cost of sales 325,534 182,800 - - 508,334 Interest and accretion expense 85,199 47,802 - 192,650 325,651 Amortization of property and equipment 26,577 145,386 - 24,400 196,363 Share-based compensation - - - 97,672 97,672 Unrealized loss on derivative liability - - - 472,970 472,970 Income tax expense - 71,718 - 9,000 80,718 EBITDA 1,121,814 1,335,970 119,853 (548,928) 2,028,709 Add back to EBITDA:









Compliance costs - - - 22,946 22,946 Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests - - - 40,000 40,000 aEBITDA 1,121,814 1,335,970 119,853 (485,982) 2,091,655 aEBITDA margin % 34.6 % 47.1 % 54.7 % - 33.2 %

NOTES:

1. The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. 2. The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance. NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, and in Minnesota and Maryland through an advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., is focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. Our roots are in Southern Oregon where we have demonstrated our capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market and, more recently, we successfully expanded our platform to Michigan. We combine our passion for product and value with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizing profitability and return on capital. Our strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing our craft quality and value to more consumers. We also continue to make modest investments to improve our outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce.

For further information on Grown Rogue International please visit www.grownrogue.com

