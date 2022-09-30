Grown Rogue Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results, Positive Free Cash Flow and Net Income

Revenue of $4.25M compared to $3.03M in Q3 2021, an increase of 40%, with adjusted EBITDA 1 margin of 27.5% compared to 25.5% in Q3 2021

Operating cash flow, before changes in working capital, of $0.91M or 21.5% of revenue

Fifth consecutive quarter of positive net income and operating cash flow

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon and Michigan, reports its fiscal third quarter 2022 results for the three months ended July 31, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Tenth consecutive quarter of positive aEBITDA 1 and fourth consecutive quarter above $1M

and fourth consecutive quarter above Total liabilities decreased $1.44M from Q2 2022 and working capital increased $0.39M

from Q2 2022 and working capital increased Constructed the 13th and 14th growing rooms in Michigan with first harvests expected in Q4 2022

with first harvests expected in Q4 2022 #1 flower brand in Oregon for the fifth consecutive quarter, and fastest growing flower brand for the fifth time in the last twelve months, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data

for the fifth consecutive quarter, and fastest growing flower brand for the fifth time in the last twelve months, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data Exchanged $0.16M in legacy investment assets for forgiveness of $0.70M in debt

"At Grown Rogue, we are laser-focused on our mission of delivering affordable, craft-quality cannabis to an increasing number of cannabis consumers," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "To further that mission, we focus on increasing our efficiencies while ensuring customers experience quality expressions of leading genetics, and our operational results continue to reflect the success of that focus. This scale and operating leverage has resulted in the leading position in the Oregon flower market and a top 10 position in Michigan. I am particularly pleased with our 40% year over year revenue growth and 51% year over year adjusted EBITDA growth, despite continued market headwinds," continued Mr. Strickler. "We are now focused on continuing to delight customers in Oregon and Michigan while evaluating opportunities to enter new markets while remaining disciplined in our capital allocation. I look forward to bringing Grown Rogue to new markets and consumers and will be updating shareholders on these efforts in the future."

Highlights by State

Oregon Operations

Revenue of $2.40M compared to $1.28M in Q3 2021, an increase of 88%

compared to in Q3 2021, an increase of 88% Gross profit, before fair value adjustments, of $0.93M and gross margin of 38.5%

and gross margin of 38.5% Segmented aEBITDA 1 of $0.57M and aEBITDA 1 margin of 23.8%

of and aEBITDA margin of 23.8% Segmented net income, before fair value adjustments, of $0.29M and margin of 12.0%

and margin of 12.0% Indoor production of whole flower increased to 900 pounds per month compared to 800 pounds of whole flower per month in Q2 2022

Michigan Operations (Through Golden Harvests, LLC)

Revenue of $1.85M compared to $1.75M in Q3 2021, an increase of 6%

compared to in Q3 2021, an increase of 6% Gross margin, before fair value adjustments, of 59.5%

Segmented aEBITDA 1 of $0.84M and aEBITDA 1 margin of 45.2%

of and aEBITDA margin of 45.2% Segmented net income, before fair value adjustments, of $0.47M and margin of 25.2%

and margin of 25.2% Indoor production of whole flower increased to 750 pounds per month compared to 550 pounds of whole flower per month in Q2 2022



July 31, 2022 October 31, 2021

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 1,530,711 1,114,033 Accounts receivable (Note 20) 1,008,342 739,248 Biological assets (Note 4) 2,043,686 1,188,552 Inventory (Note 5) 2,963,879 3,306,312 Prepaid expenses and other assets 393,310 357,541 Total current assets 7,939,928 6,705,686 Marketable securities (Note 6) - 610,092 Other investments and purchase deposits (Note 8) - 750,000 Property and equipment (Note 11) 8,052,465 5,742,584 Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 12) 725,668 399,338 TOTAL ASSETS 16,718,061 14,207,700 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,673,750 1,766,707 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 10) 997,945 624,935 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 13) 1,581,349 843,900 Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 7) 360,000 358,537 Interest payable (Note 13) - 13,750 Unearned revenue 30,498 - Income tax 294,365 254,631 Total current liabilities 4,937,907 3,862,460 Accrued liabilities (Note 9) - 123,413 Lease liabilities (Note 10) 1,370,342 1,735,503 Long-term debt (Note 13) 1,025,550 1,365,761 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,333,799 7,087,137 EQUITY



Share capital (Note 14) 21,858,827 20,499,031 Shares issuable (Note 7) 35,806 74,338 Contributed surplus (Notes 15, 16) 6,495,268 6,407,935 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,857) (90,378) Accumulated deficit (20,868,533) (21,804,349) Equity attributable to shareholders 7,414,399 5,086,577 Non-controlling interests (Note 24) 1,969,863 2,033,986 TOTAL EQUITY 9,384,262 7,120,563 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 16,718,061 14,207,700



Three months ended July 31,

2022 2021

$ $ Revenue



Product sales 4,251,808 3,028,991 Service revenue - - Total revenue 4,251,808 3,028,991 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (2,226,593) (1,239,200) Costs of service revenue - - Gross profit, excluding fair value items 2,025,215 1,789,791 Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold (788,083) (198,540) Unrealized fair value gain (loss) on growth of biological assets 707,453 649,907 Gross profit 1,944,585 2,241,158 Expenses



Accretion expense 68,736 187,493 Amortization of intangible assets - - Amortization of property and equipment 238,497 55,610 General and administrative 1,207,892 1,216,980 Share-based compensation 12,194 65,543 Total expenses 1,527,319 1,525,626 Income from operations 417,266 715,532 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (98,084) (48,828) Other income (1,420) 3,977 Gain on debt settlement 455,674 53 Loss on settlement of non-controlling interest - - Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (146,891) (422,867) Unrealized loss on derivative liability - - Gain on disposal of property and equipment - (7,573) Gain from operations before taxes 626,545 240,294 Income tax (55,139) - Net income 571,406 240,294



Oregon Michigan Corporate Consolidated Sales revenues 2,402,773 1,849,035 - 4,251,808 Costs of goods sold, excluding fair value adjustments (1,477,100) (749,493) - (2,226,593) Gross profit before fair value adjustments 925,673 1,099,542 - 2,025,215 Net fair value adjustments (168,519) 87,889 - (80,630) Gross profit 757,154 1,187,431 - 1,944,585 Operating expenses:







General and administration 532,983 344,136 330,773 1,207,892 Depreciation and amortization 36,579 178,115 23,803 238,497 Share based compensation - - 12,194 12,194 Other income and (expense):





- Interest and accretion (68,285) (61,667) (36,868) (166,820) Gain on debt settlement 5,989 - 449,685 455,674 Unrealized loss on marketable securities - - (146,891) (146,891) Other income and expense - - (1,420) (1,420) Net income (loss) before tax 125,296 603,513 (102,264) 626,545 Income tax 5,139 50,000 - 55,139 Net income after tax 120,157 553,513 (102,264) 571,406



Three months ended

July 31, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 2022 ($) 2021 ($) Net income, as reported 571,406 240,294 Add back realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold, as reported 788,083 198,540 Deduct unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets, as reported (707,453) (649,907) Add back amortization of property & equipment included in cost of sales 252,257 186,149

904,293 (24,924) Add back interest and interest accretion expense, as reported 166,820 236,321 Add back amortization of property and equipment, as reported 238,497 55,610 Add back share-based compensation 12,194 82,492 Add back unrealized loss on marketable securities, as reported 146,891 422,867 Add back income tax expense 55,139 - EBITDA 1,523,834 772,366 Deduct gain on debt settlement with marketable securities (449,684) - Compliance costs 63,587 - Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests 30,000 - Adjusted EBITDA 1,167,737 772,366

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to "enhance experiences" through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight-based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from "seed to experience." The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

NOTES:





The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.







The Company has provided unaudited pro-forma revenue information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021 for the Company and target companies.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

