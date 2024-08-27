Grown Rogue Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Grown Rogue International Inc.

Aug 27, 2024

  • Recorded record quarterly revenue of $7.7M compared to $6.3M in the three months ended July 31, 2023, an increase of 23%
  • Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (WC), of $1.2M compared to $1.9M in the three months ended July 31, 2023, a decrease of 38%, related largely to an increased ramp of SG&A spending in preparation for the launch of New Jersey in 2H 2024 and one-time royalty and consulting payments to our Michigan partner only incurred in 2024
  • Free Cash Flow1 (FCF) of $0.9M, after accounting for $1.0M in cash advances to fund construction in New Jersey cultivation facility
  • Received Licensing Approval in New Jersey and closed Option 1 to Acquire 44% of ABCO Garden State, LLC ("ABCO"), the Company's New Jersey operation
  • Increased ownership of Michigan operations to 80%
  • Reduced outstanding debt by $1.75M through the proactive conversion of outstanding convertible debentures not due until 2027, decreasing the Company's ongoing annual cash interest by $0.2M

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its second quarter 2024 results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The comparison period for 2023 is the three months ended July 31, 2023, due to the recent fiscal year-end change from October 31 to December 31. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. 

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary ($USD Millions) 

Second Quarter 2024 Summary 

2024

2023* 

+/- % 

Revenue 

$7.7

$6.3

+23 %

aEBITDA 

$2.5

$2.1

+21 %

aEBITDA % 

32.7 %

33.2 %

-50 bps 

OCF (Before Changes in WC) 

$1.21 

$1.9

-38 %

OCF % 

14.9 %

29.5 %

-1460 bps 

*Comparable 2023 data is May-July due to the fiscal year end change

1)

Includes $0.5M in one-time consulting and royalty fees only incurred in 2024

Management Commentary  

"This was another exciting quarter for Grown Rogue with record revenue and aEBITDA showing the continued execution by our team. We continue to see strong sell-through, record indoor production in both yield and revenue, continued consumer loyalty with our existing products, and strong consumer response to our new, branded pre-rolls – moderated somewhat by market pricing softness in Oregon and Michigan in the quarter.  We want to thank our customers who are continuing to find value in our offerings, and we strongly believe that high-quality, low-cost cannabis cultivation, that delights consumers, is a protectable moat when done at the proper scale," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"We had a decline in our operating cash flow before changes in working capital, which was largely attributable to the ramp of SG&A spending in advance of launching New Jersey and some royalty and consulting payments to our Michigan partner that were only incurred this year.  We maintain a strong balance sheet with a positive working capital position, minimal debt, and sufficient cash to fund our near-term plan, so we continue to be well positioned to take advantage of new market opportunities.

Our primary growth drivers in 2024 and 2025 continue to be our expansion efforts in New Jersey and Illinois. We expect sales in New Jersey in the fourth quarter of this year and will have an update on the specific timing very soon. Illinois design and engineering is underway, and we are targeting sales starting in the second half of 2025. Our plan for expansion remains one new market every 9 to 12 months, but we are only going to swing at the fat pitches," continued Mr. Strickler.

"I want to personally thank all of our customers, the entire Grown Rogue team, and our supportive shareholders for each doing their part to help Grown Rogue achieve our goal of becoming the first nationally recognized craft cannabis company in the U.S."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions) 

Oregon 

Q2 2024 

Q2 2023* 

+/- % 

Revenue 

3.7

3.2

+13 %

aEBITDA 

1.1

1.1

+2 %

aEBITDA Margin % 

31.3 %

34.6 %

-330 bps 

* 2023 data is May-July

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions) 

Michigan 

Q2 2024 

Q2 2023* 

+/- % 

Revenue 

3.5

2.8

+22 %

aEBITDA 

1.6

1.3

+18 %

aEBITDA Margin % 

45.6 %

47.1 %

 -150 bps 

*2023 data is May-July

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC. 

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

  Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

June 30, 2024

December 31,
2023

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,521,886

6,804,579

Accounts receivable

2,337,007

1,642,990

Biological assets

1,700,167

1,723,342

Inventory

3,839,952

5,021,290

Prepaid expenses and other assets

527,937

420,336

Notes receivable

2,016,422

-

Total current assets

17,943,371

15,612,537

Property and equipment

9,354,186

8,820,897

Notes receivable

4,325,033

2,449,122

Warrants asset

3,717,688

1,761,382

Intangible assets and goodwill

725,668

725,668

Deferred tax asset

391,465

246,294

Other investments

2,034,782

-

TOTAL ASSETS

38,492,193

29,615,900

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,828,943

1,358,962

Current portion of lease liabilities

724,742

925,976

Current portion of long-term debt

608,929

780,358

Current portion of business acquisition consideration payable

1,904,649

360,000

Derivative liability1

13,800,806

7,471,519

Income tax payable

1,640,850

873,388

Convertible debentures2

1,964,092

-

Total current liabilities

22,473,011

11,770,203

Lease liabilities

1,657,353

1,972,082

Long-term debt

1,615,972

82,346

Convertible debentures

-

2,459,924

Business acquisition consideration payable

1,277,233

-

TOTAL LIABILITIES

27,023,569

16,284,555

EQUITY

Share capital

37,114,080

24,593,422

Contributed surplus

8,142,520

8,186,297

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(115,941)

(108,069)

Accumulated deficit

(34,784,564)

(20,353,629)

Equity attributable to shareholders                                       

10,356,095

12,318,021

Non-controlling interests

1,112,530

1,013,324

TOTAL EQUITY

11,468,625

13,331,345

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

38,492,193

29,615,900

1)

Represents derivative liability associated with the fair valuation of the outstanding convertible debentures and is a non-cash liability, settleable in equity upon conversion

2)

Face value of outstanding convertible debentures as of June 30, 2024 is $4,350,000

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months
ended

Three months
ended

June 30, 2024

July 31, 2023

$

$

Revenue

Product sales

7,109,563

6,076,652

Service revenue

608,566

219,065

Total revenue

7,718,129

6,295,717

Cost of goods sold

Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold

(3,567,522)

(3,047,971)

Costs of service revenue

(59,632)

(99,212)

Gross profit, excluding fair value items

4,090,975

3,148,534

Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold

(1,020,633)

(585,392)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

305,250

583,879

Gross profit

3,375,592

3,147,021

Expenses

Amortization of property and equipment

211,293

196,363

General and administrative

3,008,543

1,641,725

Share option expense

28,186

97,672

Total expenses

3,248,022

1,935,760

Income from operations

127,570

1,211,261

Other income and (expense)

Interest expense

(79,636)

(91,623)

Accretion expense

(378,404)

(234,028)

Other income

191,834

13,566

Unrealized loss on derivative liability

(7,546,164)

(472,970)

Unrealized gain on warrants asset

663,459

-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

-

-

Total expense, net

(7,148,911)

(785,055)

Gain (loss) from operations before taxes

(7,021,341)

426,206

Income tax

(552,481)

(80,718)

Net income (loss)

(7,573,822)

345,488

Other comprehensive income (items that may be
subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)

Currency translation gain (loss)

(5,132)

4,227

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(7,578,954)

349,715

Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – basic

(0.04)

0.00

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

210,438,579

170,832,611

Gain per share attributable to owners of the parent –diluted

0.01

0.00

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

243,741,268

170,832,611

Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

109,472

75,837

Shareholders

(7,683,294)

269,651

Net income (loss)

(7,573,822)

345,488

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

109,472

75,837

Shareholders

(7,688,426)

273,878

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(7,578,954)

349,715

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

Six months ended

Six months ended

June 30, 2024

July 31, 2023

$

$

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

($11,739,521)

$757,467

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):

Amortization of property and equipment

466,345

264,183

Amortization of property and equipment included in costs of inventory sold

1,004,759

992,366

Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological assets

(708,664)

(1,003,753)

Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold

1,948,112

1,222,455

Deferred income taxes

(145,171)

-

Share option expense

84,371

191,715

Accretion expense

760,067

433,801

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

2,177

-

Unrealized loss on fair value of derivative liability

13,206,204

679,322

Unrealized gain on warrants asset

(1,956,306)

-

Currency translation loss

(7,872)

2,337

Loss on acquisition of non-controlling interest paid in shares

-

64,360

2,914,501

3,604,253

Changes in non-cash working capital

425,091

(784,047)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,339,592

2,820,206



Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles

(527,811)

(699,340)

Cash advances and loans made to other parties

(3,814,868)

-

Payments of acquisition payable

(362,453)

-

Repayment of NJ Retail promissory note

250,000

Equity investment in ABCO Garden State LLC

(1,784,782)

Other Investment

(211,041)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,239,914)

(910,381)



Financing activities

Proceeds from convertible debentures

-

5,000,000

Proceeds from warrants exercises

4,657,460

-

Proceeds from options exercises

195,608

-

Proceeds from sale of membership units of subsidiary

600,000

-

Payment of equity and debt issuance costs

(126,914)

-

Repayment of long-term debt

(714,304)

(869,855)

Repayment of convertible debentures

(337,203)

(90,000)

Payments of lease principal

(657,018)

(955,248)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,617,629

3,084,897



Change in cash and cash equivalents

717,307

4,994,722

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning

6,804,579

3,488,046

Cash and cash equivalents, ending

$7,521,886

$8,482,768

SEGMENTED aEBITDA

 

6 months ended June 30, 2024

  Oregon

  Michigan

Services 

  Corporate

  Consolidated

Revenue

 

$6,707,566

$6,673,302

$874,236

$117,499

$14,372,603

Costs of revenue, excluding fair value adjustments

(3,676,346)

(2,663,862)

(159,700)

-

(6,499,908)

Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments

3,031,220

4,009,440

714,536

117,499

7,872,695

Net fair value adjustments

(856,581)

(382,868)

-

(1,239,449)

Gross profit

2,174,639

3,626,572

714,536

117,499

6,633,247

Operating expenses:




General and administration

1,376,014

1,594,733

-

2,057,120

5,027,867

Depreciation and amortization

57,916

363,991

-

44,438

466,345

Share based compensation

-

-

-

84,371

84,371

Other income and expense:




Interest and accretion

(141,160)

(45,052)

-

(743,179)

(929,391)

Loss on disposal or property and equipment

(2,177)

-

-

-

(2,177)

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative liability

-

-

-

(13,206,204)

(13,206,204)

Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants asset

-

-

-

1,956,307

1,956,307

Other income and expense

190

-

-

310,094

310,284

Net income (loss) before tax

597,562

1,622,796

714,536

(13,751,412)

(10,816,517)

Tax

22

808,199

-

114,785

923,006

Net income after tax

597,540

814,597

714,536

(13,866,197)

(11,739,523)






EBITDA

Oregon

Michigan

Services

Corporate

Consolidated

Net FV adjs

856,581

382,868

1,239,449

Depreciation in COGS

654,476

350,283

1,004,759

Depreciation expense

57,916

363,990

44,439

466,345

Share comp

-

-

-

84,371

84,371

Unrealized derivative

-

-

-

13,206,204

13,206,204

Loss on disposal of property plant and equipment

2,177

-

-

2,177

Unrealized warrants asset

-

-

-

(1,956,307)

(1,956,307)

Interest and accretion

141,160

45,051

-

743,180

929,391

Income tax

22

808,199

-

114,785

923,006

EBITDA before one-time adj.

2,309,872

2,764,988

714,536

(1,629,525)

4,159,872

Add back to EBITDA:




Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests


208,000

280,000

488,000

New production location startup costs


154,628

154,628

Non-recurring legal and transaction costs


177,641

177,641

aEBITDA

$2,309,872

$2,972,988

$714,536

($1,017,256)

$4,980,141

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

34.4 %

44.6 %

81.7 %

34.7 %

NOTES:

1. The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and expansion related advances 

2. The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES 

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. 

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com or contact: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Jakob Iotte, Vice President of Investor Relations, [email protected], (458) 226-2662

