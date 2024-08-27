Grown Rogue Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Recorded record quarterly revenue of $7.7M compared to $6.3M in the three months ended July 31, 2023 , an increase of 23%

Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (WC), of $1.2M compared to $1.9M in the three months ended July 31, 2023 , a decrease of 38%, related largely to an increased ramp of SG&A spending in preparation for the launch of New Jersey in 2H 2024 and one-time royalty and consulting payments to our Michigan partner only incurred in 2024

Free Cash Flow 1 (FCF) of $0.9M , after accounting for $1.0M in cash advances to fund construction in New Jersey cultivation facility

Received Licensing Approval in New Jersey and closed Option 1 to Acquire 44% of ABCO Garden State, LLC ("ABCO"), the Company's New Jersey operation

Increased ownership of Michigan operations to 80%

Reduced outstanding debt by $1.75M through the proactive conversion of outstanding convertible debentures not due until 2027, decreasing the Company's ongoing annual cash interest by $0.2M

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its second quarter 2024 results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The comparison period for 2023 is the three months ended July 31, 2023, due to the recent fiscal year-end change from October 31 to December 31. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Summary ($USD Millions)

Second Quarter 2024 Summary 2024 2023* +/- % Revenue $7.7 $6.3 +23 % aEBITDA $2.5 $2.1 +21 % aEBITDA % 32.7 % 33.2 % -50 bps OCF (Before Changes in WC ) $1.21 $1.9 -38 % OCF % 14.9 % 29.5 % -1460 bps



*Comparable 2023 data is May-July due to the fiscal year end change



1) Includes $0.5M in one-time consulting and royalty fees only incurred in 2024

Management Commentary

"This was another exciting quarter for Grown Rogue with record revenue and aEBITDA showing the continued execution by our team. We continue to see strong sell-through, record indoor production in both yield and revenue, continued consumer loyalty with our existing products, and strong consumer response to our new, branded pre-rolls – moderated somewhat by market pricing softness in Oregon and Michigan in the quarter. We want to thank our customers who are continuing to find value in our offerings, and we strongly believe that high-quality, low-cost cannabis cultivation, that delights consumers, is a protectable moat when done at the proper scale," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"We had a decline in our operating cash flow before changes in working capital, which was largely attributable to the ramp of SG&A spending in advance of launching New Jersey and some royalty and consulting payments to our Michigan partner that were only incurred this year. We maintain a strong balance sheet with a positive working capital position, minimal debt, and sufficient cash to fund our near-term plan, so we continue to be well positioned to take advantage of new market opportunities.

Our primary growth drivers in 2024 and 2025 continue to be our expansion efforts in New Jersey and Illinois. We expect sales in New Jersey in the fourth quarter of this year and will have an update on the specific timing very soon. Illinois design and engineering is underway, and we are targeting sales starting in the second half of 2025. Our plan for expansion remains one new market every 9 to 12 months, but we are only going to swing at the fat pitches," continued Mr. Strickler.

"I want to personally thank all of our customers, the entire Grown Rogue team, and our supportive shareholders for each doing their part to help Grown Rogue achieve our goal of becoming the first nationally recognized craft cannabis company in the U.S."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Oregon Q2 2024 Q2 2023* +/- % Revenue 3.7 3.2 +13 % aEBITDA 1.1 1.1 +2 % aEBITDA Margin % 31.3 % 34.6 % -330 bps



* 2023 data is May-July

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Michigan Q2 2024 Q2 2023* +/- % Revenue 3.5 2.8 +22 % aEBITDA 1.6 1.3 +18 % aEBITDA Margin % 45.6 % 47.1 % -150 bps



*2023 data is May-July

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC.

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position June 30, 2024 December 31,

2023

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 7,521,886 6,804,579 Accounts receivable 2,337,007 1,642,990 Biological assets 1,700,167 1,723,342 Inventory 3,839,952 5,021,290 Prepaid expenses and other assets 527,937 420,336 Notes receivable 2,016,422 - Total current assets 17,943,371 15,612,537 Property and equipment 9,354,186 8,820,897 Notes receivable 4,325,033 2,449,122 Warrants asset 3,717,688 1,761,382 Intangible assets and goodwill 725,668 725,668 Deferred tax asset 391,465 246,294 Other investments 2,034,782 - TOTAL ASSETS 38,492,193 29,615,900 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,828,943 1,358,962 Current portion of lease liabilities 724,742 925,976 Current portion of long-term debt 608,929 780,358 Current portion of business acquisition consideration payable 1,904,649 360,000 Derivative liability1 13,800,806 7,471,519 Income tax payable 1,640,850 873,388 Convertible debentures2 1,964,092 - Total current liabilities 22,473,011 11,770,203 Lease liabilities 1,657,353 1,972,082 Long-term debt 1,615,972 82,346 Convertible debentures - 2,459,924 Business acquisition consideration payable 1,277,233 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 27,023,569 16,284,555 EQUITY



Share capital 37,114,080 24,593,422 Contributed surplus 8,142,520 8,186,297 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (115,941) (108,069) Accumulated deficit (34,784,564) (20,353,629) Equity attributable to shareholders 10,356,095 12,318,021 Non-controlling interests 1,112,530 1,013,324 TOTAL EQUITY 11,468,625 13,331,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 38,492,193 29,615,900

1) Represents derivative liability associated with the fair valuation of the outstanding convertible debentures and is a non-cash liability, settleable in equity upon conversion 2) Face value of outstanding convertible debentures as of June 30, 2024 is $4,350,000

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three months

ended Three months

ended

June 30, 2024 July 31, 2023

$ $ Revenue



Product sales 7,109,563 6,076,652 Service revenue 608,566 219,065 Total revenue 7,718,129 6,295,717 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (3,567,522) (3,047,971) Costs of service revenue (59,632) (99,212) Gross profit, excluding fair value items 4,090,975 3,148,534 Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold (1,020,633) (585,392) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 305,250 583,879 Gross profit 3,375,592 3,147,021 Expenses



Amortization of property and equipment 211,293 196,363 General and administrative 3,008,543 1,641,725 Share option expense 28,186 97,672 Total expenses 3,248,022 1,935,760 Income from operations 127,570 1,211,261 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (79,636) (91,623) Accretion expense (378,404) (234,028) Other income 191,834 13,566 Unrealized loss on derivative liability (7,546,164) (472,970) Unrealized gain on warrants asset 663,459 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment - - Total expense, net (7,148,911) (785,055) Gain (loss) from operations before taxes (7,021,341) 426,206 Income tax (552,481) (80,718) Net income (loss) (7,573,822) 345,488 Other comprehensive income (items that may be

subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)



Currency translation gain (loss) (5,132) 4,227 Total comprehensive income (loss) (7,578,954) 349,715 Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – basic (0.04) 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 210,438,579 170,832,611 Gain per share attributable to owners of the parent –diluted 0.01 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 243,741,268 170,832,611 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 109,472 75,837 Shareholders (7,683,294) 269,651 Net income (loss) (7,573,822) 345,488 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 109,472 75,837 Shareholders (7,688,426) 273,878 Total comprehensive income (loss) (7,578,954) 349,715

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended Six months ended

June 30, 2024 July 31, 2023

$ $ Operating activities



Net income (loss) ($11,739,521) $757,467 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):



Amortization of property and equipment 466,345 264,183 Amortization of property and equipment included in costs of inventory sold 1,004,759 992,366 Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological assets (708,664) (1,003,753) Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold 1,948,112 1,222,455 Deferred income taxes (145,171) - Share option expense 84,371 191,715 Accretion expense 760,067 433,801 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,177 - Unrealized loss on fair value of derivative liability 13,206,204 679,322 Unrealized gain on warrants asset (1,956,306) - Currency translation loss (7,872) 2,337 Loss on acquisition of non-controlling interest paid in shares - 64,360

2,914,501 3,604,253 Changes in non-cash working capital 425,091 (784,047) Net cash provided by operating activities 3,339,592 2,820,206





Investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles (527,811) (699,340) Cash advances and loans made to other parties (3,814,868) - Payments of acquisition payable (362,453) - Repayment of NJ Retail promissory note 250,000

Equity investment in ABCO Garden State LLC (1,784,782)

Other Investment

(211,041) Net cash used in investing activities (6,239,914) (910,381)





Financing activities



Proceeds from convertible debentures - 5,000,000 Proceeds from warrants exercises 4,657,460 - Proceeds from options exercises 195,608 - Proceeds from sale of membership units of subsidiary 600,000 - Payment of equity and debt issuance costs (126,914) - Repayment of long-term debt (714,304) (869,855) Repayment of convertible debentures (337,203) (90,000) Payments of lease principal (657,018) (955,248) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,617,629 3,084,897





Change in cash and cash equivalents 717,307 4,994,722 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 6,804,579 3,488,046 Cash and cash equivalents, ending $7,521,886 $8,482,768

SEGMENTED aEBITDA 6 months ended June 30, 2024

Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Revenue $6,707,566 $6,673,302 $874,236 $117,499 $14,372,603 Costs of revenue, excluding fair value adjustments (3,676,346) (2,663,862) (159,700) - (6,499,908) Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments 3,031,220 4,009,440 714,536 117,499 7,872,695 Net fair value adjustments (856,581) (382,868) -

(1,239,449) Gross profit 2,174,639 3,626,572 714,536 117,499 6,633,247 Operating expenses:









General and administration 1,376,014 1,594,733 - 2,057,120 5,027,867 Depreciation and amortization 57,916 363,991 - 44,438 466,345 Share based compensation - - - 84,371 84,371 Other income and expense:









Interest and accretion (141,160) (45,052) - (743,179) (929,391) Loss on disposal or property and equipment (2,177) - - - (2,177) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative liability - - - (13,206,204) (13,206,204) Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants asset - - - 1,956,307 1,956,307 Other income and expense 190 - - 310,094 310,284 Net income (loss) before tax 597,562 1,622,796 714,536 (13,751,412) (10,816,517) Tax 22 808,199 - 114,785 923,006 Net income after tax 597,540 814,597 714,536 (13,866,197) (11,739,523)











EBITDA Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Net FV adjs 856,581 382,868



1,239,449 Depreciation in COGS 654,476 350,283



1,004,759 Depreciation expense 57,916 363,990

44,439 466,345 Share comp - - - 84,371 84,371 Unrealized derivative - - - 13,206,204 13,206,204 Loss on disposal of property plant and equipment 2,177 - -

2,177 Unrealized warrants asset - - - (1,956,307) (1,956,307) Interest and accretion 141,160 45,051 - 743,180 929,391 Income tax 22 808,199 - 114,785 923,006 EBITDA before one-time adj. 2,309,872 2,764,988 714,536 (1,629,525) 4,159,872 Add back to EBITDA:









Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests

208,000

280,000 488,000 New production location startup costs





154,628 154,628 Non-recurring legal and transaction costs





177,641 177,641 aEBITDA $2,309,872 $2,972,988 $714,536 ($1,017,256) $4,980,141 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 34.4 % 44.6 % 81.7 %

34.7 %

NOTES:

1. The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and expansion related advances

2. The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Grown Rogue International Inc.

For further information on Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com or contact: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Jakob Iotte, Vice President of Investor Relations, [email protected], (458) 226-2662