Grown Rogue Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results, 26% Sequential Revenue Growth, Positive Net Income and Record aEBITDA1

Revenue of $4.70M compared to $1.54M in Q2 2021, an increase of 206%, with aEBITDA margin improvement to 26.7% compared to 11.7% in Q2 2021

Operating Cash Flow, before changes in working capital, of $1.08M or 22.9% of revenue

Fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow and net income

MEDFORD, Ore., June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a multi-state cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and Michigan, reports fiscal second quarter 2022 results for the three months ended April 30, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Ninth consecutive quarter of positive aEBITDA 1

Fourth consecutive quarter of positive net income and positive operating cash flow, before changes in working capital

Launched nitrogen sealed pre-rolls in Michigan

Harvested first crops from the newly constructed 11 th and 12 th flower rooms in Michigan and began construction on the 13 th and 14 th rooms with first harvests expected in fiscal Q4

and 12 flower rooms in and began construction on the 13 and 14 rooms with first harvests expected in fiscal Q4 Top 10 flower brand in Michigan , according to LeafLink's MarketScape data

, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data #1 flower brand in Oregon for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data

for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data Named fastest growing brand in Oregon during April, according to LeafLink; the fourth time in eight months

during April, according to LeafLink; the fourth time in eight months Subsequent to quarter-end, completed a $0.70M debt settlement with the exchange of 2.36M shares of PBIC, that held a value of less than $0.16M on the transaction date

"Grown Rogue had another very strong quarter, reporting positive operating cash flow, net income, and free cash flow," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "In Q2, we estimate we had one of the lowest average indoor selling price of any public cannabis company at $872 per pound of whole flower ($1.92 per gram) while reporting 23% operating cash flow margins, before changes in working capital", continued Mr. Strickler. "We continue to evaluate opportunities for new markets where we can bring our craft quality and efficiencies to provide better access for patients and consumers. Oregon had a particularly strong quarter with revenue up 70% quarter over quarter even while the overall market was down slightly. The Company launched pre-rolls in Michigan during the quarter and we are excited about the initial receptivity in this category. I could not be more proud of our team as we were north of $1M in aEBITDA for the third consecutive quarter and have established Grown Rogue as the consistent market leader in the Oregon flower market, one of the most competitive states in the US. We are laser focused on continuing to become more efficient, while staying on trend with leading genetics and quality."

Highlights by State

Oregon Operations

Revenue of $2.36M compared to $1.37M in Q2 2021, an increase of 72%

compared to in Q2 2021, an increase of 72% Gross profit, before fair value adjustments, of $1.03M compared to $0.59M in Q2 2021, an increase of 74%

compared to in Q2 2021, an increase of 74% Gross margin, before fair value adjustments, of 43.7%

Segmented aEBITDA of $0.62M and aEBITDA 1 margin of 26.5% compared to segmented aEBITDA 1 of $0.18M and aEBITDA 1 margin of 11.7% in Q2 2021

and aEBITDA margin of 26.5% compared to segmented aEBITDA of and aEBITDA margin of 11.7% in Q2 2021 Average selling price of indoor whole flower of $719 /pound

/pound Monthly indoor production increased to approximately 800 pounds of whole flower in Q2 2022, with expectations to be at or near 1,000 pounds per month in Q3

Michigan Operations (Through Golden Harvests, LLC)

Revenue of $2.34M compared to pro-forma 2 revenue of $1.38M in Q2 2021, an increase of 70%

compared to pro-forma revenue of in Q2 2021, an increase of 70% Gross margin, before fair value adjustments, of 64.2%

Segmented aEBITDA 1 of $1.16M and aEBITDA 1 margin of 49.5% compared to pro-forma 2 segmented aEBITDA 1 of $0.34M and aEBITDA 1 margin of 24.3% in Q2 2021

of and aEBITDA margin of 49.5% compared to pro-forma segmented aEBITDA of and aEBITDA margin of 24.3% in Q2 2021 Average selling price of indoor whole flower of $1,182 /pound

/pound Monthly indoor production of whole flower increased to approximately 550 pounds in Q2 2022, with expectations to be at or near 750 pounds per month in Q3



April 30, 2022 October 31, 2021

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash 1,817,048 1,114,033 Accounts receivable (Note 20) 1,003,286 739,248 Biological assets (Note 4) 1,708,208 1,188,552 Inventory (Note 5) 3,211,404 3,306,312 Prepaid expenses and other assets 329,101 357,541 Total current assets 8,069,047 6,705,686 Marketable securities (Note 6) 404,108 610,092 Other investments and purchase deposits (Note 8) - 750,000 Property and equipment (Note 11) 8,369,636 5,742,584 Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 12) 725,668 399,338 TOTAL ASSETS 17,568,459 14,207,700 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,913,163 1,766,707 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 10) 1,053,827 624,935 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 13) 1,778,183 843,900 Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 7) 360,000 358,537 Interest payable (Note 13) 15,000 13,750 Unearned revenue 44,122 - Income tax 294,365 254,631 Total current liabilities 5,458,660 3,862,460 Accrued liabilities (Note 9) 60,514 123,413 Lease liabilities (Note 10) 1,572,778 1,735,503 Long-term debt (Note 13) 1,675,057 1,365,761 TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,767,009 7,087,137 EQUITY



Share capital (Note 14) 21,858,827 20,499,031 Shares issuable (Note 7) 35,806 74,338 Contributed surplus (Notes 15, 16) 6,483,074 6,407,935 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (106,069) (90,378) Accumulated deficit (21,190,996) (21,804,349) Equity attributable to shareholders 7,080,642 5,086,577 Non-controlling interests (Note 24) 1,720,808 2,033,986 TOTAL EQUITY 8,801,450 7,120,563 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 17,568,459 14,207,700



Three months ended April 30,

2022

2021 Revenue







Product sales 4,700,127 1,370,728

Service revenue (Note 7) - 167,694

Total revenue 4,700,127 1,538,422

Cost of goods sold





Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (Note 5) (2,165,447) (875,078)

Costs of service revenues (Note 7) - (70,200)

Gross profit, excluding fair value items 2,534,680 593,144

Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold (981,113) (19,732)

Unrealized fair value gain (loss) on growth of biological assets (Note 4) 670,135 33,754

Gross profit 2,223,702 607,166

Expenses





Accretion expense 137,792 366,079

Amortization of intangible assets - -

Amortization of property and equipment (Note 11) 239,683 40,546

General and administrative (Note 21) 1,469,533 775,919

Share-based compensation 30,999 47,572

Total expenses 1,878,007 1,230,116

Gain (loss) from operations 345,695 (622,950)

Other income and (expense)





Interest expense (110,901) (36,361)

Other income (expense) (1,366) (22,319)

Gain on debt settlement - 114,997

Loss on settlement of non-controlling interest - (189,816)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (19,082) 253,300

Unrealized loss on derivative liability - (939,369)

Gain on disposal of property and equipment - -

Gain (loss) from operations before taxes 214,346 (1,442,518)

Income tax (69,612) -

Net income (loss) 144,734 (1,442,518)





















Oregon Michigan Corporate Consolidated Sales revenues 2,357,439 2,342,688 - 4,700,127 Costs of goods sold, excluding fair value adjustments (1,326,487) (838,960) - (2,165,447) Gross profit (loss) before fair value adjustments 1,030,952 1,503,728 - 2,534,680 Net fair value adjustments (217,577) (93,401) - (310,978) Gross profit 813,375 1,410,327 - 2,223,702 Operating expenses: -





General and administration 517,051 423,460 529,022 1,469,533 Depreciation and amortization 13,564 196,024 30,095 239,683 Share based compensation - - 30,999 30,999 Other income and expense:







Gain on sale of assets - - - - Interest and accretion 67,766 73,465 107,462 248,693 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities - - 19,082 19,082 Other income and expense - - 1,366 1,366 Net income (loss) before tax 214,994 717,378 (718,026) 214,346 Tax 8,395 61,217 - 69,612 Net income after tax 206,599 656,161 (718,026) 144,734



Three months ended

April 30, Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation 2022 ($) 2021 ($) Net income (loss), as reported 144,734 (1,442,518) Add back realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 981,113 19,732 Add back (deduct) unrealized fair value loss on growth of biological assets (670,135) (33,754) Add back amortization of property & equipment included in cost of sales 190,164 246,728

645,876 (1,209,812) Add back interest and interest accretion expense, as reported 248,693 402,440 Add back amortization of intangible assets, as reported - - Add back amortization of property and equipment, as reported 239,683 40,546 Add back share-based compensation 34,107 47,572 Add back (deduct) unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities, as reported 19,082 (253,300) Add back unrealized loss on derivative liability - 939,369 Add back unrealized foreign exchange loss - 22,927 Loss on settlement of non-controlling interest - 189,816 Add back income tax expense 69,612 - EBITDA and aEBITDA 1,257,053 179,558

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to "enhance experiences" through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight-based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from "seed to experience." The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

NOTES:

1.

The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.

2.

The Company has provided unaudited pro-forma revenue information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021 for the Company and target companies.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Grown Rogue

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward–looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward– looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company into Michigan and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward–looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward–looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward–looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward–looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward–looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the Company's Form 20-F and 6-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

