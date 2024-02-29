Grown Rogue Reports Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue of $23.4M compared to $17.8M in 2022, an increase of 32%

Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (WC), of $6.4M compared to $3.2M in 2022, an increase of 102%

Free Cash Flow 1 (FCF) of $2.8M , after maintenance and growth investments of $3.5M

Announced a strategic advisory agreement with Goodness Growth Holdings to focus on improving quality, yields, and efficiencies in their Minnesota and Maryland operations

Announced entry into the attractive New Jersey market, with construction nearing completion and on track to be completed in Q2 2024, with sales expected in Q3 2024

Augmented New Jersey presence with a retail investment in collaboration with Bengal Capital to invest in the operations of an adult-use dispensary in West New York, New Jersey

Closed three tranches of convertible debentures for total gross proceeds of $8.0M

MEDFORD, Ore., Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its audited 2023 results for the twelve months ended October 31, 2023. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary ($USD Millions)

Fiscal 2023 Summary 2023 2022 +/- % Revenue 23.4 17.8 +32 % aEBITDA 7.6 5.1 +50 % aEBITDA % 32.7 % 28.7 % +400 bps OCF (Before Changes in WC ) 6.4 3.2 +102 % OCF % 27.4 % 17.9 % +950 bps

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to announce another record year at Grown Rogue, highlighted by continued strong performance in our core markets of Oregon and Michigan, and in our new advisory agreement with Goodness Growth. Our year-over-year revenue and operating cash flow growth of 32% and 102%, respectively, shows our ability to profitably scale our business, our commitment to controlling costs through the growth cycle, and our focus on high quality cannabis products that delight our consumers," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue. "Our operational performance combined with our ability to raise $8 million in reasonably priced convertible debt, underscores my confidence in our ability to be successful in New Jersey and beyond."

"We are pleased with the construction progress in New Jersey and continue to believe this is an incredibly compelling return on our capital and capabilities. We are particularly excited to soon be bringing Oregon quality cannabis to the great people of New Jersey.

We also recently announced a retail investment in New Jersey to augment our cultivation facility in that market. We are excited to be collaborating with Nile and Bengal in this investment to allow us to expand outside of our core competency without taking too much capital or bandwidth, and continue to look for similar opportunities to sponsor aligned New Jersey retail in the future. This allows us access to shelf space for our branded flower products and earn additional profits within the highly attractive New Jersey market, while continuing our meticulous focus on producing affordable, craft-quality flower," continued Mr. Strickler.

"Our 2024 corporate objectives remain unchanged from 2023: continued operational improvements, launching in New Jersey, and identifying and executing our next expansion project. We continue to refine our production, genetics, and efficiencies in our markets, drive increases in quality and yield for Goodness Growth, and gain market share in our new packaged products in Michigan and Oregon. We are also looking to expand into at least one additional market should we find an opportunity that fits our criteria, and we are in some advanced discussions on this front.

I want to personally thank the entire Grown Rogue team, our shareholders, and our customers for the continued support to help Grown Rogue achieve our goal of becoming the first nationally recognized craft cannabis company in the U.S."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Oregon 2023 2022 +/- % Revenue 11.0 8.9 +24 % aEBITDA 3.8 2.6 +49 % aEBITDA Margin % 34.7 % 29.0 % +570 bps

#1 Flower brand and #3 brand overall in 2023, according to LeafLink's MarketScape data, and #1 flower brand for ten consecutive quarters

Total harvested wet weights for the state of Oregon decreased 0% YoY for indoor, 3% YoY for mixed, and increased 1% YoY for outdoor, according to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) for calendar year 2023

Increased Oregon sungrown capacity with a lease option of 35 acres in Medford

Launched Grown Rogue and Yeti branded pre-roll packs that are exceeding internal expectations

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Michigan 2023 2022 +/- % Revenue 11.4 8.9 +28 % aEBITDA 5.1 3.9 +30 % aEBITDA Margin % 44.2 % 43.8 % +40 bps

Released strain specific packaging and Yeti pre-rolls that has pushed pre-packaged product mix to 40% of sales in Q4 and has led to an increase in pricing and brand awareness

Sales in Michigan in December 2023 was a new record at $280M , and sales in 2023 were over $3.0B , the second market in the U.S to reach that milestone

Grown Rogue exercised its option and acquired 87% of Canopy Management, LLC resulting in its controlling interest in Golden Harvests, LLC

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC.

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION October 31, 2023 October 31, 2022

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 8,858,247 1,582,384 Accounts receivable (Note 18) 2,109,424 1,643,959 Biological assets (Note 3) 1,566,822 1,199,519 Inventory (Note 4) 4,494,257 3,131,877 Prepaid expenses and other assets 392,787 352,274 Total current assets 17,421,537 7,910,013 Property and equipment (Note 8) 8,753,266 7,734,901 Notes receivable (Notes 6.2.1 and 6.2.2) 1,430,526 - Warrants asset (Note 13.2) 1,361,366 - Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 9) 725,668 725,668 Deferred tax asset (Note 20) 470,358 - TOTAL ASSETS 30,162,721 16,370,582 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,359,750 1,821,875 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 7) 824,271 1,025,373 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10) 1,285,604 1,769,600 Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 5) 360,000 360,000 Unearned revenue - 28,024 Derivative liability (Notes 11.1.1, 11.2 and 11.2.1) 7,808,500 - Income tax payable 366,056 311,032 Total current liabilities 13,004,181 5,315,904 Lease liabilities (Note 7) 2,094,412 1,275,756 Long-term debt (Note 10) 102,913 839,222 Convertible debentures (Notes 11.1, 11.2 and 11.2.1) 2,412,762 - TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,614,268 7,430,882 EQUITY



Share capital (Note 12) 24,593,422 21,858,827 Shares issuable (Note 12) - 35,806 Contributed surplus (Notes 13 and 14) 8,081,938 6,505,092 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (114,175) (109,613) Accumulated deficit (20,996,449) (21,356,891) Equity attributable to shareholders 11,564,736 6,933,221 Non-controlling interests (Note 23) 983,717 2,006,479 TOTAL EQUITY 12,548,453 8,939,700 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 30,162,721 16,370,582



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & LOSS Years ended October 31, AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME & LOSS 2023 2022

$ $ Revenue



Product sales (Note 2.5) 22,424,169 17,757,283 Service revenue (Note 2.5.1) 929,016 - Total revenue 23,353,185 17,757,283 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (11,155,676) (9,227,439) Costs of service revenue (308,641) - Gross profit, excluding fair value items 11,888,868 8,529,844 Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold (2,573,151) (3,685,338) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets 3,355,797 3,278,572 Gross profit 12,671,514 8,123,078 Expenses



Accretion expense 1,026,732 491,781 Amortization of property and equipment 578,641 750,916 General and administrative 6,465,877 5,852,236 Share-based compensation 346,113 70,996 Total expenses 8,417,363 7,165,929 Income from operations 4,254,151 957,149 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (370,616) (402,239) Other income (expense) 441,487 (3,432) Gain on debt settlement - 453,858 Unrealized loss on marketable securities - (333,777) Unrealized loss on derivative liability (4,563,498) - Unrealized gain on warrants asset 129,113 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment (182,025) (6,250) Total other expense, net (4,545,539) (291,840) Gain (loss) from operations before taxes (291,388) 665,309 Income tax (Note 20) (370,932) (245,358) Net income (loss) (662,320) 419,951 Other comprehensive income (items that may be

subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)



Currency translation loss (4,562) (19,235) Total comprehensive income (loss) (666,882) 400,716 Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – basic and diluted (0.00) 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic and diluted 172,708,792 170,632,611 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest (129,279) (27,507) Shareholders (533,041) 447,458 Net income (loss) (662,320) 419,951 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest (129,279) (27,507) Shareholders (537,603) 428,223 Total comprehensive income (loss) (666,882) 400,716



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years ended October 31,

2023 2022

$ $ Operating activities



Net income (loss) (662,320) 419,951 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):



Amortization of property and equipment 578,641 750,916 Amortization of property and equipment included in costs of

inventory sold 1,757,672 1,102,688 Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (3,355,797) (3,278,572) Changes in fair value of inventory sold 2,573,151 3,685,338 Deferred income taxes (470,358) - Share-based compensation - 21,264 Stock option expense 344,593 96,649 Accretion expense 1,026,732 491,781 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 182,025 6,250 Gain on debt settlement - (455,674) Unrealized loss on marketable securities - 333,777 Loss on fair value of derivative liability 4,563,498 - Gain on warrants asset (129,113) - Effects of foreign exchange (2,210) 918

6,406,514 3,175,286 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15) (677,163) (1,171,111) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,729,351 2,004,175





Investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles (1,456,782) (1,111,283) Cash advances and loans made to other parties (1,430,526) - Payments of acquisition payable - (2,000) Net cash used in investing activities (2,887,308) (1,113,283)





Financing activities



Proceeds from convertible debentures 8,000,000 - Proceeds from long-term debt - 100,000 Proceeds from private placement - 1,300,000 Repayment of long-term debt (1,631,830) (732,803) Repayment of convertible debentures (261,006) - Payments of lease principal (1,673,344) (1,089,738) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,433,820 (422,541)





Change in cash and cash equivalents 7,275,863 468,351 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 1,582,384 1,114,033 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 8,858,247 1,582,384



SEGMENTED aEBITDA – YEAR ENDED OCTOBER 31, 2023

Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Sales revenues 11,001,261 11,422,908 929,016 - 23,353,185 Costs of goods sold, excluding fair value ("FV")

adjustments (6,386,002) (4,769,674) (308,641) - (11,464,317) Gross profit before fair value adjustments 4,615,259 6,653,234 620,375 - 11,888,868 Net fair value adjustments 644,180 138,466 - - 782,646 Gross profit 5,259,439 6,791,700 620,375 - 12,671,514 Operating expenses:









General and administration 1,535,791 1,985,636 - 2,944,450 6,465,877 Depreciation and amortization 109,672 372,119 - 96,850 578,641 Share based compensation - - - 346,113 346,113 Other income and expense:









Loss on sale of assets (168,144) (13,881) - - (182,025) Interest and accretion (322,262) (207,299) - (867,787) (1,397,348) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative liability - - - (4,563,498) (4,563,498) Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants asset - - - 129,113 129,113 Other income and expense 410,751 14,043 - 16,693 441,487 Net income (loss) before income tax 3,534,321 4,226,808 620,375 (8,672,892) (291,388) Income tax - 690,725 - (319,793) 370,932 Net income after tax 3,534,321 3,536,083 620,375 (8,353,099) (662,320) Add back (deduct) from net income after tax:









Net FV adjustments in costs of goods sold (644,180) (138,466) - - (782,646) Amortization of property & equipment included in

cost of sales 1,089,280 668,392 - - 1,757,672 Interest and accretion expense 322,262 207,299 - 867,787 1,397,348 Amortization of property and equipment 109,672 372,119 - 96,850 578,641 Share-based compensation - - - 346,113 346,113 Unrealized loss on derivative liability - - - 4,563,498 4,563,498 Unrealized gain on warrants asset - - - (129,113) (129,113) Income tax expense - 690,725 - (319,793) 370,932 EBITDA 4,411,355 5,336,152 620,375 (2,927,757) 7,440,125 Add back to EBITDA:









Compliance costs - - - 83,747 83,747 Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests - - - 110,000 110,000 aEBITDA 4,411,355 5,336,152 620,375 (2,734,009) 7,633,872 aEBITDA margin % 40.10 % 46.71 % 66.78 % - 32.69 %



Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Net cash provided by operating activities 5,729,351 Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles (1,456,782) Cash advances and loans made to other parties (1,430,526)



Free Cash Flow 2,842,043

NOTES:

1. The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and expansion related advances 2. The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

SOURCE Grown Rogue International Inc.

For further information: on Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com or contact: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Jakob Iotte, Vice President of Investor Relations, [email protected], (458) 226-2662