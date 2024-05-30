Grown Rogue Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $6.7M compared to $6.0M in the three months ended April 30, 2023 , an increase of 11%

Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (WC), of $1.8M compared to $1.7M in the three months ended April 30, 2023 , a slight increase of 1%

Free Cash Flow 1 (FCF) of ( $1.9M ), which includes $2.9M in cash advances to the New Jersey partners

Announced management team update to lead the Company on its next phase of growth

Construction in New Jersey is substantially on time and on budget with sales expected in H2 2024

Announced expansion into the Illinois market, with sales expected in H2 2025

MEDFORD, Ore., May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its first quarter 2024 results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The comparison period for 2023 is the three months ended April 30, 2023, due to the recent fiscal year end change from October 31 to December 31. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary ($USD Millions)

First Quarter 2024 Summary 2024 2023* +/- % Revenue 6.7 6.0 +11 % aEBITDA 2.4 2.1 +16 % aEBITDA % 36.9 % 35.1 % +180 bps OCF (Before Changes in WC ) 1.8 1.7 +1 % OCF % 26.5 % 29.1 % -260 bps

*2023 data is February-April due to the fiscal year end change

Management Commentary

"This was another exciting quarter with record revenue and aEBITDA despite the year ago comparison period including April instead of January; April is seasonally a stronger month for the industry. In addition, we achieved record indoor revenue in Michigan and Oregon during the quarter and are thrilled that an increasing number of customers in competitive markets are choosing our products which means we are continuing to bring them value," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"We completed a management enhancement in January, that bolstered our team across cultivation, post-harvest, finance, and accounting; to prepare for the significant growth that is in front of us. This included both internal and external talent and I'm particularly pleased with our ability to develop our internal team to take on greater responsibility and provide the foundation for new external talent to immediately contribute to our success. Thus far, we are thrilled with the performance of our entire team as we support our entry into new markets.

Our primary growth drivers in 2024 and 2025 continue to be our expansion efforts in New Jersey and Illinois. The construction of New Jersey Phase I is substantially on time and on budget and we continue to expect sales to New Jerseyans in the back half of this year. Grown Rogue recently obtained initial state licensing approval in New Jersey and will share additional information on that shortly. Illinois design and engineering is underway, and we are targeting sales starting in the second half of 2025," continued Mr. Strickler.

"The recent early warrant exercise shows the commitment and alignment of our shareholders to our strategy and has capitalized the Company to execute on the current growth initiatives in New Jersey and Illinois. Our plan for expansion projects remains one to two new markets per year as we roll out our national expansion strategy. We strongly believe that high quality, low cost cannabis cultivation, that delights our customers, is a protectable moat that sets us up for continued growth in new markets.

I want to personally thank all of our customers, the entire Grown Rogue team, and our shareholders each doing their part to help Grown Rogue achieve our goal of becoming the first nationally recognized craft cannabis company in the U.S."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Oregon 2024 2023* +/- % Revenue 3.1 2.9 +5 % aEBITDA 1.2 1.1 +9 % aEBITDA Margin % 38.2 % 36.9 % +130 bps

* 2023 data is February-April

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions)

Michigan 2024 2023* +/- % Revenue 3.2 2.8 +14 % aEBITDA 1.4 1.3 +8 % aEBITDA Margin % 43.4 % 45.8 % -240 bps

*2023 data is February-April

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC.

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 9,453,084 6,804,579 Accounts receivable (Note 18) 1,985,253 1,642,990 Biological assets (Note 3) 1,805,576 1,723,342 Inventory (Note 4) 4,883,654 5,021,290 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,652,639 420,336 Notes receivable 264,333 - Total current assets 20,044,539 15,612,537 Property and equipment (Note 8) 9,908,337 8,820,897 Notes receivable (Notes 6.2.1, 6.2.2 and 6.2.3) 4,631,227 2,449,122 Warrants asset (Note 13.2) 3,054,229 1,761,382 Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 9) 725,668 725,668 Deferred tax asset (Note 20) 339,545 246,294 TOTAL ASSETS 38,703,545 29,615,900 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,706,864 1,358,962 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 7) 741,086 925,976 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10) 838,332 780,358 Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 5) 360,000 360,000 Derivative liability (Notes 11.1 and 11.2) 12,542,215 7,471,519 Income tax payable 1,060,386 873,388 Convertible debentures (Notes 11.1 and 11.2) 2,468,252 - Total current liabilities 19,717,135 11,770,203 Lease liabilities (Note 7) 1,850,337 1,972,082 Long-term debt (Note 10) 1,778,922 82,346 Convertible debentures (Notes 11.1 and 11.2) - 2,459,924 TOTAL LIABILITIES 23,346,394 16,284,555 EQUITY



Share capital (Note 12) 28,309,071 24,593,422 Shares issuable (Note 12.5) 1,822,412 - Contributed surplus (Notes 13 and 14) 8,242,482 8,186,297 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (110,809) (108,069) Accumulated deficit (24,550,057) (20,353,629) Equity attributable to shareholders 13,713,099 12,318,021 Non-controlling interests (Note 23) 1,644,052 1,013,324 TOTAL EQUITY 15,357,151 13,331,345 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 38,703,545 29,615,900



Three months

ended Three months

ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & LOSS March 31, 2024 April 30, 2023 AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME & LOSS $ $ Revenue



Product sales 6,271,304 5,733,497 Service revenue 383,170 271,140 Total revenue 6,654,474 6,004,637 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (2,772,685) (3,064,557) Costs of service revenue (100,069) (125,424) Gross profit, excluding fair value items 3,781,720 2,814,656 Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold (927,479) (637,063) Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological assets 403,414 419,874 Gross profit 3,257,655 2,597,467 Expenses



Accretion expense 381,663 199,773 Amortization of property and equipment (Note 8) 255,052 67,820 General and administrative (Note 19) 2,019,324 1,407,521 Share option expense 56,185 95,563 Total expenses 2,712,224 1,770,677 Income from operations 545,431 826,790 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (89,687) (94,063) Other income (expense) 118,450 169,923 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liability (5,660,040) (270,712) Unrealized gain on warrants asset 1,292,848 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment (2,177) - Total other income (expense), net (4,340,606) (194,852) Gain (loss) from operations before taxes (3,795,175) 631,938 Income tax (Note 20) (370,525) (219,959) Net income (loss) (4,165,700) 411,979 Other comprehensive income (items that may be

subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)



Currency translation gain (loss) (2,740) (1,888) Total comprehensive income (loss) (4,168,440) 410,091 Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – basic (0.02) 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 183,184,310 170,832,611 Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – diluted 0.01 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 214,046,728 170,832,611 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 30,728 (867) Shareholders (4,196,428) 412,846 Net income (loss) (4,165,700) 411,979 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 30,728 (867) Shareholders (4,199,168) 410,958 Total comprehensive income (loss) (4,168,440) 410,091

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three months

ended Three months

ended

March 31, 2024 April 30, 2023

$ $ Operating activities



Net income (loss) (4,165,700) 411,979 Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):



Amortization of property and equipment 255,052 67,820 Amortization of property and equipment included in costs

of inventory sold 439,632 484,032 Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological

assets (403,414) (419,874) Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold 927,479 637,063 Deferred income taxes (93,251) - Share option expense 56,185 95,563 Accretion expense 381,663 199,773 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 2,177 168,144 Unrealized loss on fair value of derivative liability 5,660,040 270,712 Unrealized gain on warrants asset (1,292,847) - Currency translation loss (2,740) (1,891)

1,764,275 1,745,177 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15) (422,527) (284,131) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,341,748 1,461,046





Investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles (297,314) (428,955) Cash advances and loans made to other parties (2,947,998) - Net cash used in investing activities (3,245,312) (428,955)





Financing activities



Proceeds from convertible debentures - 2,000,000 Proceeds from warrants exercises 4,657,460 - Proceeds from options exercises 168,183 - Proceeds from sale of membership units of subsidiary 600,000 - Repayment of long-term debt (284,406) (420,730) Repayment of convertible debentures (141,478) (15,000) Payments of lease principal (447,690) (487,973) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,552,069 (731,322)





Change in cash and cash equivalents 2,648,505 300,769 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 6,804,579 3,488,046 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 9,453,084 3,788,815

SEGMENTED aEBITDA 3 months ended March 31, 2024

Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Revenue 3,054,223 3,217,081 383,170 - 6,654,474 Costs of revenue, excluding fair value

adjustments (1,533,479) (1,239,206) (100,069) - (2,872,754) Gross profit (loss) before fair value

adjustments 1,520,744 1,977,875 283,101 - 3,781,720 Net fair value adjustments (325,609) (198,456) -

(524,065) Gross profit 1,195,135 1,779,419 283,101 - 3,257,655 Operating expenses:









General and administration 624,820 750,327 - 644,177 2,019,324 Depreciation and amortization 28,713 204,112 - 22,227 255,052 Share based compensation - - - 56,185 56,185 Other income and expense:









Interest and accretion (134,394) (27,315) - (309,641) (471,350) Loss on disposal or property and

equipment (2,177) - - - (2,177) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative

liability - - - (5,660,040) (5,660,040) Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants

asset - - - 1,292,848 1,292,848 Other income and expense 190 - - 118,260 118,450 Net income (loss) before tax 405,221 797,665 283,101 (5,281,162) (3,795,175) Tax 9 401,991 - (31,476) 370,525 Net income after tax 405,212 395,674 283,101 (5,249,686) (4,165,700)











EBITDA Oregon Michigan Services Corporate Consolidated Net FV adjs 325,609 198,456



524,065 Depreciation in COGS 270,403 169,228



439,631 Depreciation expense 28,713 204,111

22,228 255,052 Share comp - - - 56,185 56,185 Unrealized derivative - - - 5,660,040 5,660,040 Loss on disposal of property plant and

equipment 2,177 - -

2,177 Unrealized warrants asset - - - (1,292,848) (1,292,848) Interest and accretion 134,394 27,314 - 309,642 471,350 Income tax 9 401,992 - (31,476) 370,525 EBITDA before one-time adjs 1,166,517 1,396,775 283,101 (525,915) 2,320,477 Add back to EBITDA:









Costs associated with acquisition of

Golden Harvests





60,000 60,000 New production location startup costs





77,314 77,314 aEBITDA 1,166,517 1,396,775 283,101 (388,601) 2,457,791 Adjusted EBITDA margin % 38.2 % 43.4 % 73.9 %

36.9 %



NOTES:

1 The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and expansion related advances 2 The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com.

For further information: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Jakob Iotte, Vice President of Investor Relations, [email protected](458) 226-2662