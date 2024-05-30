Grown Rogue Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Grown Rogue International Inc.

May 30, 2024, 07:00 ET

  • Record quarterly revenue of $6.7M compared to $6.0M in the three months ended April 30, 2023, an increase of 11% 
  • Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (WC), of $1.8M compared to $1.7M in the three months ended April 30, 2023, a slight increase of 1% 
  • Free Cash Flow1 (FCF) of ($1.9M), which includes $2.9M in cash advances to the New Jersey partners
  • Announced management team update to lead the Company on its next phase of growth
  • Construction in New Jersey is substantially on time and on budget with sales expected in H2 2024 
  • Announced expansion into the Illinois market, with sales expected in H2 2025

MEDFORD, Ore., May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its first quarter 2024 results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The comparison period for 2023 is the three months ended April 30, 2023, due to the recent fiscal year end change from October 31 to December 31. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. 

First Quarter 2024 Financial Summary ($USD Millions) 

First Quarter 2024 Summary 

2024

2023* 

+/- % 

Revenue 

6.7

6.0

+11 %

aEBITDA 

2.4

2.1

+16 %

aEBITDA % 

36.9 %

35.1 %

+180 bps 

OCF (Before Changes in WC) 

1.8

1.7

+1 %

OCF % 

26.5 %

29.1 %

-260 bps 

*2023 data is February-April due to the fiscal year end change
Management Commentary  

"This was another exciting quarter with record revenue and aEBITDA despite the year ago comparison period including April instead of January; April is seasonally a stronger month for the industry.  In addition, we achieved record indoor revenue in Michigan and Oregon during the quarter and are thrilled that an increasing number of customers in competitive markets are choosing our products which means we are continuing to bring them value," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"We completed a management enhancement in January, that bolstered our team across cultivation, post-harvest, finance, and accounting; to prepare for the significant growth that is in front of us. This included both internal and external talent and I'm particularly pleased with our ability to develop our internal team to take on greater responsibility and provide the foundation for new external talent to immediately contribute to our success. Thus far, we are thrilled with the performance of our entire team as we support our entry into new markets.

Our primary growth drivers in 2024 and 2025 continue to be our expansion efforts in New Jersey and Illinois. The construction of New Jersey Phase I is substantially on time and on budget and we continue to expect sales to New Jerseyans in the back half of this year. Grown Rogue recently obtained initial state licensing approval in New Jersey and will share additional information on that shortly.  Illinois design and engineering is underway, and we are targeting sales starting in the second half of 2025," continued Mr. Strickler.

"The recent early warrant exercise shows the commitment and alignment of our shareholders to our strategy and has capitalized the Company to execute on the current growth initiatives in New Jersey and Illinois. Our plan for expansion projects remains one to two new markets per year as we roll out our national expansion strategy.  We strongly believe that high quality, low cost cannabis cultivation, that delights our customers, is a protectable moat that sets us up for continued growth in new markets.

I want to personally thank all of our customers, the entire Grown Rogue team, and our shareholders each doing their part to help Grown Rogue achieve our goal of becoming the first nationally recognized craft cannabis company in the U.S."

Oregon Market Highlights ($USD Millions) 

Oregon 

2024

2023* 

+/- % 

Revenue 

3.1

2.9

+5 %

aEBITDA 

1.2

1.1

+9 %

aEBITDA Margin % 

 

38.2 %

36.9 %

+130 bps 

* 2023 data is February-April

Michigan Market Highlights ($USD Millions) 

Michigan 

2024

2023* 

+/- % 

Revenue 

3.2

2.8

+14 %

aEBITDA 

1.4

1.3

+8 %

aEBITDA Margin %

 

43.4 %

45.8 %

 -240 bps 

*2023 data is February-April

Michigan operations are through Golden Harvests, LLC. 

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

$

$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9,453,084

6,804,579

Accounts receivable (Note 18)

1,985,253

1,642,990

Biological assets (Note 3)

1,805,576

1,723,342

Inventory (Note 4)

4,883,654

5,021,290

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,652,639

420,336

Notes receivable

264,333

-

Total current assets

20,044,539

15,612,537

Property and equipment (Note 8)

9,908,337

8,820,897

Notes receivable (Notes 6.2.1, 6.2.2 and 6.2.3)

4,631,227

2,449,122

Warrants asset (Note 13.2)

3,054,229

1,761,382

Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 9)

725,668

725,668

Deferred tax asset (Note 20)

339,545

246,294

TOTAL ASSETS

38,703,545

29,615,900

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

1,706,864

1,358,962

Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 7)

741,086

925,976

Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10)

838,332

780,358

Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 5)

360,000

360,000

Derivative liability (Notes 11.1 and 11.2)

12,542,215

7,471,519

Income tax payable

1,060,386

873,388

Convertible debentures (Notes 11.1 and 11.2)

2,468,252

-

Total current liabilities

19,717,135

11,770,203

Lease liabilities (Note 7)

1,850,337

1,972,082

Long-term debt (Note 10)

1,778,922

82,346

Convertible debentures (Notes 11.1 and 11.2)

-

2,459,924

TOTAL LIABILITIES

23,346,394

16,284,555

EQUITY

Share capital (Note 12)

28,309,071

24,593,422

Shares issuable (Note 12.5)

1,822,412

-

Contributed surplus (Notes 13 and 14)

8,242,482

8,186,297

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(110,809)

(108,069)

Accumulated deficit

(24,550,057)

(20,353,629)

Equity attributable to shareholders                                       

13,713,099

12,318,021

Non-controlling interests (Note 23)

1,644,052

1,013,324

TOTAL EQUITY

15,357,151

13,331,345

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

38,703,545

29,615,900

Three months
ended

Three months
ended

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & LOSS 

March 31, 2024

April 30, 2023

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME & LOSS 

$

$

Revenue

Product sales

6,271,304

5,733,497

Service revenue

383,170

271,140

Total revenue

6,654,474

6,004,637

Cost of goods sold

Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold

(2,772,685)

(3,064,557)

Costs of service revenue

(100,069)

(125,424)

Gross profit, excluding fair value items

3,781,720

2,814,656

Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold

(927,479)

(637,063)

Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological assets

403,414

419,874

Gross profit

3,257,655

2,597,467

Expenses

Accretion expense

381,663

199,773

Amortization of property and equipment (Note 8)

255,052

67,820

General and administrative (Note 19)

2,019,324

1,407,521

Share option expense

56,185

95,563

Total expenses

2,712,224

1,770,677

Income from operations

545,431

826,790

Other income and (expense)

Interest expense

(89,687)

(94,063)

Other income (expense)

118,450

169,923

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative liability

(5,660,040)

(270,712)

Unrealized gain on warrants asset

1,292,848

-

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

(2,177)

-

Total other income (expense), net

(4,340,606)

(194,852)

Gain (loss) from operations before taxes

(3,795,175)

631,938

Income tax (Note 20)

(370,525)

(219,959)

Net income (loss)

(4,165,700)

411,979

Other comprehensive income (items that may be
subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)

Currency translation gain (loss)

(2,740)

(1,888)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(4,168,440)

410,091

Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – basic

(0.02)

0.00

Weighted average shares outstanding – basic

183,184,310

170,832,611

Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent – diluted

0.01

0.00

Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted

214,046,728

170,832,611

Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

30,728

(867)

Shareholders

(4,196,428)

412,846

Net income (loss)

(4,165,700)

411,979

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:

Non-controlling interest

30,728

(867)

Shareholders

(4,199,168)

410,958

Total comprehensive income (loss)

(4,168,440)

410,091

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

Three months
ended

Three months
ended

March 31, 2024

April 30, 2023

$

$

Operating activities

Net income (loss)

(4,165,700)

411,979

Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):

Amortization of property and equipment

255,052

67,820

Amortization of property and equipment included in costs
of inventory sold

439,632

484,032

Unrealized fair value gain amounts on growth of biological
assets

(403,414)

(419,874)

Realized fair value loss amounts in inventory sold

927,479

637,063

Deferred income taxes

(93,251)

-

Share option expense

56,185

95,563

Accretion expense

381,663

199,773

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

2,177

168,144

Unrealized loss on fair value of derivative liability

5,660,040

270,712

Unrealized gain on warrants asset

(1,292,847)

-

Currency translation loss

(2,740)

(1,891)

1,764,275

1,745,177

Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15)

(422,527)

(284,131)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,341,748

1,461,046



Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles

(297,314)

(428,955)

Cash advances and loans made to other parties

(2,947,998)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,245,312)

(428,955)



Financing activities

Proceeds from convertible debentures

-

2,000,000

Proceeds from warrants exercises

4,657,460

-

Proceeds from options exercises

168,183

-

Proceeds from sale of membership units of subsidiary

600,000

-

Repayment of long-term debt

(284,406)

(420,730)

Repayment of convertible debentures

(141,478)

(15,000)

Payments of lease principal

(447,690)

(487,973)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,552,069

(731,322)



Change in cash and cash equivalents

2,648,505

300,769

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning

6,804,579

3,488,046

Cash and cash equivalents, ending

9,453,084

3,788,815

SEGMENTED aEBITDA

 

3 months ended March 31, 2024

  Oregon

  Michigan

Services 

  Corporate

  Consolidated

Revenue

3,054,223

3,217,081

383,170

-

6,654,474

Costs of revenue, excluding fair value
adjustments

(1,533,479)

(1,239,206)

(100,069)

-

(2,872,754)

Gross profit (loss) before fair value
adjustments

1,520,744

1,977,875

283,101

-

3,781,720

Net fair value adjustments

(325,609)

(198,456)

-

(524,065)

Gross profit

1,195,135

1,779,419

283,101

-

3,257,655

Operating expenses:




General and administration

624,820

750,327

-

644,177

2,019,324

Depreciation and amortization

28,713

204,112

-

22,227

255,052

Share based compensation

-

-

-

56,185

56,185

Other income and expense:




Interest and accretion

(134,394)

(27,315)

-

(309,641)

(471,350)

Loss on disposal or property and
equipment

(2,177)

-

-

-

(2,177)

Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative
liability

-

-

-

(5,660,040)

(5,660,040)

Unrealized (loss) gain on warrants
asset

-

-

-

1,292,848

1,292,848

Other income and expense

190

-

-

118,260

118,450

Net income (loss) before tax

405,221

797,665

283,101

(5,281,162)

(3,795,175)

Tax

9

401,991

-

(31,476)

370,525

Net income after tax

405,212

395,674

283,101

(5,249,686)

(4,165,700)






EBITDA

Oregon

 Michigan

Services

Corporate

 Consolidated

Net FV adjs

325,609

198,456

524,065

Depreciation in COGS

270,403

169,228

439,631

Depreciation expense

28,713

204,111

22,228

255,052

Share comp

-

-

-

56,185

56,185

Unrealized derivative

-

-

-

5,660,040

5,660,040

Loss on disposal of property plant and
equipment

2,177

-

-

2,177

Unrealized warrants asset

-

-

-

(1,292,848)

(1,292,848)

Interest and accretion

134,394

27,314

-

309,642

471,350

Income tax

9

401,992

-

(31,476)

370,525

EBITDA before one-time adjs

1,166,517

1,396,775

283,101

(525,915)

2,320,477

Add back to EBITDA:




Costs associated with acquisition of
Golden Harvests




60,000

60,000

New production location startup costs


77,314

77,314

aEBITDA

1,166,517

1,396,775

283,101

(388,601)

2,457,791

Adjusted EBITDA margin %

38.2 %

43.4 %

73.9 %

36.9 %


NOTES: 

1 The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and expansion related advances 

2 The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.  
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES 

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. 

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com.

For further information: Obie Strickler, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Jakob Iotte, Vice President of Investor Relations, [email protected](458) 226-2662

