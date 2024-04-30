Grown Rogue Completes Fiscal Year End Change, Reports Audited Financial Results for the Two Months Ending December 31, 2023

Grown Rogue has completed its transition from an October 31 financial year end to a calendar year end, and is reporting a two-month stub period for the two months ending December 31, 2023

Revenue of $3.6M and Operating Cash Flow (OCF), before changes in working capital (WC), of $0.7M

Subsequent to period-end, the Company augmented New Jersey presence with a retail investment, announced entry into Illinois via a craft growers license, and announced the exercise and conversion of warrants, options, and debentures

MEDFORD, Ore., April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Grown Rogue International Inc. ("Grown Rogue" or the "Company") (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF), a craft cannabis company born from the amazing terroir of Oregon's Rogue Valley, is pleased to report its audited financial results for the two months ending December 31, 2023. The Company is reporting this two-month period as part of its earlier announced transition to a financial year end of December 31, so the Company's financial quarters align with peers on calendar quarters going forward and the Company's annual harvest cycle. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to complete the transition of our fiscal year to now align with the calendar year. It was great to see that during November and December, typically the two slowest months for the Company, we saw 30% year-over-year revenue growth in our core markets of Oregon and Michigan," said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

"We are also pleased with the construction and business planning progress in New Jersey and are excited to soon be bringing our high-quality, craft cannabis to the great people of New Jersey. We set aggressive timelines for the cultivation facility and would like to thank our team for their effort and commitment to achieving these timelines," continued Mr. Strickler.

"The recent warrant exercises, which resulted in the Company adding an additional US$4.7M in cash, have positioned us well to finance our current growth initiatives with cash on the balance sheet while leaving us with enough liquidity to move quickly if an attractive opportunity presents itself.

I want to personally thank the entire Grown Rogue team, our shareholders, and our customers for the continued support to help Grown Rogue achieve our goal of becoming the first nationally recognized craft cannabis company in the U.S."

Financial Statements and aEBITDA reconciliation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION December 31, 2023 October 31, 2023

$ $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 6,804,579 8,858,247 Accounts receivable (Note 18) 1,642,990 2,109,424 Biological assets (Note 3) 1,723,342 1,566,822 Inventory (Note 4) 5,021,290 4,494,257 Prepaid expenses and other assets 420,336 392,787 Total current assets 15,612,537 17,421,537 Property and equipment (Note 8) 8,820,897 8,753,266 Notes receivable (Notes 6.2.1 and 6.2.2) 2,449,122 1,430,526 Warrants asset (Note 13.2) 1,761,382 1,361,366 Intangible assets and goodwill (Note 9) 725,668 725,668 Deferred tax asset (Note 20) 246,294 470,358 TOTAL ASSETS 29,615,900 30,162,721 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,358,962 2,359,750 Current portion of lease liabilities (Note 7) 925,976 824,271 Current portion of long-term debt (Note 10) 780,358 1,285,604 Business acquisition consideration payable (Note 5) 360,000 360,000 Derivative liability (Notes 11.1.1, 11.2 and 11.2.1) 7,471,519 7,808,500 Income tax payable 873,388 366,056 Total current liabilities 11,770,203 13,004,181 Lease liabilities (Note 7) 1,972,082 2,094,412 Long-term debt (Note 10) 82,346 102,913 Convertible debentures (Notes 11.1, 11.2 and 11.2.1) 2,459,924 2,412,762 TOTAL LIABILITIES 16,284,555 17,614,268 EQUITY



Share capital (Note 12) 24,593,422 24,593,422 Contributed surplus (Notes 13 and 14) 8,186,297 8,081,938 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (108,069) (114,175) Accumulated deficit (20,353,629) (20,996,449) Equity attributable to shareholders 12,318,021 11,564,736 Non-controlling interests (Note 23) 1,013,324 983,717 TOTAL EQUITY 13,331,345 12,548,453 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 29,615,900 30,162,721

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & LOSS Two months ending Year ended AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME & LOSS December 31, 2023 October 31, 2023

$ $ Revenue



Product sales (Note 2.5) 3,542,037 22,424,169 Service revenue (Note 2.5.1) 96,050 929,016 Total revenue 3,638,087 23,353,185 Cost of goods sold



Cost of finished cannabis inventory sold (1,404,323) (11,155,676) Costs of service revenue (89,210) (308,641) Gross profit, excluding fair value items 2,144,554 11,888,868 Realized fair value amounts in inventory sold (460,647) (2,573,151) Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological

assets 686,867 3,355,797 Gross profit 2,370,774 12,671,514 Expenses



Accretion expense 216,493 1,026,732 Amortization of property and equipment (Note 8) 186,415 578,641 General and administrative (Note 19) 1,437,353 6,465,877 Share-based compensation 104,359 346,113 Total expenses 1,944,620 8,417,363 Income from operations 426,154 4,254,151 Other income and (expense)



Interest expense (69,164) (370,616) Other income (expense) 49,678 441,487 Unrealized gain on derivative liability 336,981 (4,563,498) Unrealized gain on warrants asset 400,016 129,113 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (87,699) (182,025) Total other income (expense), net 629,812 (4,545,539) Gain (loss) from operations before taxes 1,055,966 (291,388) Income tax (Note 20) (383,539) (370,932) Net income (loss) 672,427 (662,320) Other comprehensive income (items that may be

subsequently reclassified to profit & loss)



Currency translation loss 6,106 (4,562) Total comprehensive income (loss) 678,533 (666,882) Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent –

basic 0.00 (0.00) Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 182,005,886 172,708,792 Gain (loss) per share attributable to owners of the parent –

diluted 0.00 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 214,046,728 172,708,792 Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 29,607 (129,279) Shareholders 642,820 (533,041) Net income (loss) 672,427 (662,320) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



Non-controlling interest 29,607 (129,279) Shareholders 648,926 (537,603) Total comprehensive income (loss) 678,533 (666,882)



Two months ending Year ending CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS December 31, 2023 October 31, 2023

$ $ Operating activities



Net income (loss) 672,427 (662,320) Adjustments for non-cash items in net income (loss):



Amortization of property and equipment 186,415 578,641 Amortization of property and equipment included in costs

of inventory sold 209,985 1,757,672 Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets (686,867) (3,355,797) Changes in fair value of inventory sold 460,647 2,573,151 Deferred income taxes 224,064 (470,358) Stock option expense 104,359 344,593 Accretion expense 216,493 1,026,732 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 87,699 182,025 (Gain) loss on fair value of derivative liability (336,981) 4,563,498 (Gain) on warrants asset (400,016) (129,113) Effects of foreign exchange 6,106 (2,210)

744,331 6,406,514 Changes in non-cash working capital (Note 15) (513,222) (677,163) Net cash provided by operating activities 231,109 5,729,351





Investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment and intangibles (126,690) (1,456,782) Cash advances and loans made to other parties (1,018,596) (1,430,526) Payments of acquisition payable - - Net cash used in investing activities (1,145,286) (2,887,308)





Financing activities



Proceeds from convertible debentures - 8,000,000 Repayment of long-term debt (568,166) (1,631,830) Repayment of convertible debentures (126,978) (261,006) Payments of lease principal (444,347) (1,673,344) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,139,491) 4,433,820





Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,053,668) 7,275,863 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning 8,858,247 1,582,384 Cash and cash equivalents, ending 6,804,579 8,858,247







Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Two months

ended December

31, 2023 ($) Year

ended 2023

($) Net income (loss), as reported 672,427 (662,320) Add back realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold 460,647 2,573,151 Deduct unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets (686,867) (3,355,797) Add back amortization of property and equipment included in cost

of sales 209,985 1,757,672

656,192 312,706 Add back interest and interest accretion expense, as reported 285,657 1,397,348 Add back amortization of property and equipment, as reported 186,415 578,641 Add back share-based compensation 104,359 346,113 Deduct unrealized gain/add back unrealized loss on derivative

liability, as reported (336,981) 4,563,498 Add back loss on disposal of property plant and equipment 87,699

Deduct unrealized gain on warrants asset, as reported (400,016) (129,113) Add back income tax expense, as reported 383,539 370,932 EBITDA 966,864 7,440,125 Compliance costs - 83,747 Costs associated with acquisition of Golden Harvests 20,000 110,000 Adjusted EBITDA 986,864 7,633,872

NOTES:

1. The Company's "Free cash flow" metric is defined by cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and expansion related advances 2. The Company's "aEBITDA," or "Adjusted EBITDA," is a non-IFRS measure used by management that does not have any prescribed meaning by IFRS and that may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines "EBITDA" as the Company's net income or loss for a period, as reported, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and is further adjusted to remove transaction costs, stock-based compensation expense, accretion expense, gain (loss) on derecognition of derivative liabilities, the effects of fair-value accounting for biological assets and inventory, as well as other non-cash items and items not representative of operational performance as reported in net income (loss). Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of various significant or unusual transactions. The Company believes that this is a useful metric to evaluate its operating performance.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA and aEBITDA are non-IFRS measures and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS. The Company has also provided unaudited pro-forma financial information, which assumes that closed and pending mergers and acquisitions in 2021 are included in the Company's financial results as of the beginning of the quarterly and annual periods in 2021. The Company has provided the non-IFRS financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with IFRS, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures are presented because management has evaluated the financial results both including and excluding the adjusted items and believe that the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures presented provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These supplemental non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should only be considered in conjunction with, the IFRS financial measures presented herein. Accordingly, the following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-IFRS financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International Inc. (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a craft cannabis company operating in Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland, and New Jersey, focused on delighting customers with premium flower and flower-derived products at fair prices. The Company's roots are in Southern Oregon, where it has proven its capabilities in the highly competitive and discerning Oregon market. The Company's passion for quality product and value, combined with a disciplined approach to growth, prioritizes profitability and return on capital without sacrificing quality. The Company's strategy is to pursue capital efficient methods to expand into new markets, bringing craft-quality product at fair prices to more consumers. The Company also continues to make modest investments to improve outdoor craft cultivation capabilities in preparation for eventual interstate commerce. For more information, visit www.grownrogue.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, (iii) plans for expansion of the Company and securing applicable regulatory approvals, and (iv) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis; decreases in the prevailing prices for cannabis and cannabis products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on Sedar.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

The Company is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the recreational cannabis marketplace in the United States through its indirect operating subsidiaries. Local state laws where its subsidiaries operate permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are disclosed in the Company's Listing Statement filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further information on Grown Rogue, please visit www.grownrogue.com.

