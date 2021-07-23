Growing Canadian telecommunications company to expand further into the Prairies Tweet this

Adds Macdonald, "This acquisition helps continue our mission to provide scalable and flexible solutions to meet both the current and future connectivity needs for enterprise business customers, service providers and medium and large organizations who are hungry for greater bandwidth and require ultra high-speed connectivity to compete nationally and globally."

Founded in 2005 by Ron Dallmeier and Mike Gobeil, Fiber.CA has made a significant contribution to advancing ultra high-speed networks in Winnipeg and in rural Manitoba. Roughly 1,500 residential and business users, 250 schools with 93,000 staff and students rely on networks built by Fiber.CA.

FlexNetworks first entered the Manitoba market when it acquired Fastnet Communications, a Winnipeg-based Internet Service Provider, in 2020. Combined with the acquisition of Fiber.CA, FlexNetworks is expected to have over 110 km of fibre-optic infrastructure in Winnipeg by year-end.

"The resources of FlexNetworks combined with the local expertise of Fiber.CA will allow us to continue to grow the fibre-optic network in Winnipeg, the province of Manitoba and beyond," says Jacques Taillefer, Executive Vice President at FlexNetworks. "The acquisition of Fiber.CA reflects FlexNetworks' ongoing commitment of providing greater choice and greater speed to organizations and businesses to compete on a global scale."

About FlexNetworks

FlexNetworks is privately held, well-funded and managed by a successful team with exceptional telecom expertise. It owns, manages and operates extensive fibre-optic infrastructure throughout Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario. By the end of 2022, FlexNetworks expects to have $100 million invested in fibre-optic infrastructure in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

