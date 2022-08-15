Grow-With-Me Furniture Line, Little Seeds, Launches in Canada on Indigo.ca

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Little Seeds , the innovative furniture line designed to grow and adapt with your child's needs, is sprouting up in Canada this summer. A division of Dorel Home, Little Seeds has launched on August 10 on Chapters.Indigo.ca.

Just as a plant grows, so do Little Seeds products.

Monarch Hill Ivy Metal Baby Crib (CNW Group/Little Seeds)

From contemporary change tables that transition to dressers to dreamy cribs that convert into beds, Little Seeds' furniture and accessories are intelligently designed to evolve with your little one from newborn to toddler to tween. It's a brand rooted in quality and built to last for all your child's most important milestones.

"At Little Seeds, we know there's nothing more exciting than furnishing a nursery, but we also know that cribs and change tables come with a shelf life," said Claudia Grundman, Vice President – Global Brand Partnerships at Dorel Home. "That's why we're driven to create products that are inherently versatile and made to last well beyond the baby years. Delivering timelessness and value is our number one priority and we can't wait for Canadians to discover all that we have to offer."

With this launch announcement, Little Seeds is making grow-with-me furniture more accessible to Canadians than ever before. Its catalog boasts a range of classically modern pieces, including the award-winning Monarch Hill Ivy Metal Baby Crib that adjusts to three different mattress heights and the Crawford Curved Post 3-In-1 Crib which effortlessly converts from crib to toddler bed to day bed.

Other featured products by Little Seeds include the all-purpose Sierra Ridge Ashton Changing Table and the sophisticated Rowan Valley Forest Loft Bed— perfect for sleepovers as your little tyke grows! The brand's bestselling Moonglow 6" Reversible Bonnell Coil Mattress is GreenGuard Gold-certified and crafted in Canada from 50% eco-friendly recycled fibers. Available in twin and full sizes, the Moonglow mattress features sturdy spring coils and dual-sided construction with layers of thermobonded fiber padding for comfortable body contouring and pressure-relieving support.

Customers wishing to see Little Seeds' furniture and accessories up-close are in luck! Samples from the collection will be on display at Indigo's Brampton location this summer. To discover the full Little Seeds line available for purchase in Canada, please visit Chapters.Indigo.ca.

ABOUT DOREL INDUSTRIES

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B) (TSX: DII.A) is a global organization, operating two distinct businesses in juvenile products and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, BebeConfort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$1.7 billion and employs approximately 4,200 people in facilities located in twenty-two countries worldwide.

