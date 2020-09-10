Group Eleven Commences Drilling at Stonepark Zinc Project in Ireland

Drill program at Stonepark consists of two step-out holes, planned to total approximately 810 metres (360 metres and 450 metres, respectively)

Holes will test extensions of the Stonepark Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE")

Stonepark MRE totals 5.1 million tonnes grading 8.7% zinc and 2.6% lead (11.3% combined) in the Inferred Category (see news release dated April 17 th, 2018), located approximately one kilometre west of the Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit1

"We are excited to start drilling at Stonepark and look forward to updating the market on plans for follow-up drilling at Carrickittle in a few weeks," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "The Limerick basin is proving to be a very prospective zinc-lead camp and we look forward to progressing exploration in the near-term."

Stonepark Zinc Project, Ireland

The Stonepark project is located in the Limerick basin, in south-western Ireland (see Exhibit 1). Stonepark is adjacent to the Company's 100%-interest PG West project (which hosts the Carrickittle zinc prospect) and Glencore's Pallas Green project (which hosts the Pallas Green zinc-lead deposit1).

Other Ongoing and Upcoming Drill Programs

At Carrickittle, the Company recently announced the discovery of high-grade zinc-lead mineralization (hole G11-2840-04 intersected 10.3 metres of 14.6% zinc, 5.0% lead (19.6% combined) and 43 g/t silver, interpreted to be approximately true width, starting at 56.3 metres downhole; see news release dated July 6th, 2020). Plans for follow-up drilling are nearing completion and will be announced over the next few weeks.

On its regional targets within the remainder of its PG West project (see news release dated May 28th, 2020), Group Eleven has now finished drilling and results are expected over the coming few weeks, once laboratory analyses are received, compiled and interpreted.

Tullacondra Licenses Granted

The Company is also pleased to note that it has been granted prospecting licenses covering the Tullacondra copper-silver prospect, located in the general PG West project area (see Exhibit 1 and news release dated April 22nd, 2020).

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by David Furlong, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and 'Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) and (FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

1 Resources and Reserves Report (Glencore, December 31, 2019) – 45.4 million tonnes of 7% Zn + 1% Pb (Inferred)

