Group Eleven Announces Warrant Extension

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is seeking to extend the term of certain warrants (the "Warrants") of the Company which would otherwise expire on July 28, 2023.

Warrant Repricing and Extension

The Company intends to extend the expiry date of the 12,916,667 Warrants granted on July 28, 2020, with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company, as follows:

Certificate Numbers Aggregate Number

of Warrants

Outstanding Issue Date Original

Expiry Date New Expiry

Date WA-2020-07-001

through

WA-2020-07-014 12,916,667 July 28,

2020 July 28, 2023 October 28,

2024

Certain Warrants being extended are held by insiders of the Company, and the extension of such Warrants constitutes, to that extent, a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Shareholders ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

