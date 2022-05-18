Group Eleven Announces Appointment of Jeannine Webb as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, CA, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeannine Webb, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Group Eleven effective May 16, 2022.

Jeannine is a Vancouver-based Chartered Professional Accountant with over 25 years' experience in the resource sector, having served as the Chief Financial Officer for a number of mineral exploration companies. She is currently the CFO of Northern Superior Resources Inc. and Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation. Prior to that, Jeannine served as CFO to a number of private and public mineral exploration companies through her involvement in Badger & Co. Management Corp., a provider of a full range of financial, corporate, and geological management services.

"On behalf of Group Eleven and its Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Jeannine to the team," stated Bart Jaworski, CEO. "Jeannine's appointment brings a wealth of relevant experience and skills to the Company as we gear up for our busiest exploration year since inception in 2015."

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

For further information: ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Bart Jaworski, P.Geo, Chief Executive Officer, E: [email protected] | T: +353-85-833-2463