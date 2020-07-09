Group Eleven Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement for up to $1,000,000

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF; FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 16,666,667 units at a price of $0.06 per unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000. All currency is denominated in Canadian dollars.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at $0.12 per share for 36 months from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund exploration, including follow-up drilling at the Company's recently discovered zinc-lead zone near Carrickittle in Ireland, as well as, general and administrative purposes. The Offering is subject to regulatory approval and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities legislation that expires four months and one day after the closing date of the Offering.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in the Republic of Ireland.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Bart Jaworski"

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds, future results of operations, performance and achievements of the Company, including the timing, content, cost and results of proposed work programs, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/ reserves and geological interpretations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, variations in the nature, quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located. All of the Company's public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

SOURCE Group Eleven Resources Corp.

For further information: Shaun Heinrichs, Chief Financial Officer, E: [email protected], T: +1 604 630 8839

