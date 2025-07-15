Groete Gold Project Access Survey Completed Reviewing Road Construction Bids

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 100% owned claim group comprising the Groete Gold Copper Project (the Project) has been renewed for the ensuing year by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission. The three Mining Permits total 1,384 hectares and are at an advanced stage of exploration with a NI 43-101 gold copper resource.

The Project is located 10 kilometers from the Essequibo River which is a major transportation feature of this area of Guyana. Water access was utilized for past drill programs, but the completion of road access is now required. Management is reviewing several proposals for the construction of an access road to the Project site and hope to complete a contract in the near future to facilitate the initiation of a drill program.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 gold deposit defined at the Groete Project to a higher-grade lower tonnage resource. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com .

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a Director of the Company, participated in the writing of this press release and approves the scientific and technical content.

