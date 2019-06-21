Grit Capital's Live-Stream Virtual Investor Conference June 26th

9 Company Executives of small cap millennial themed companies share their vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with Grit Capital today announced the agenda for the upcoming Grit Capital Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen and watch live. The event will feature live video presentations by public & private companies, providing insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in millennial investment industries. The program opens at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 26th.

June 26th Agenda:

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) Speaker

Grit Capital (Opening Remarks) N/A Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO 1:00 – 1:20 Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. OTCQX: CRTPF |TSX: CRDL David Elsley, President & CEO 1:20 – 1:40 Khiron Life Sciences Corp. OTCQB: KHRNF |TSXV: KHRN Chris Naprawa, President 1:40 – 2:00 Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. OTCQX: HERTF | CSE: CANN Clint Sharples, President & CEO 2:00 – 2:20 ManifestSeven (M7) PRIVATE Sturges Karban, CEO 2:20 – 2:40 iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN Julius Kalcevich, CFO 2:40 – 3:00 Isracann BioSciences PRIVATE Darryl Jones, President & CEO 3:00 – 3:20 HempTown USA PRIVATE Company Executive 3:20 - 3:40 New Wave Holdings PRIVATE Dan Mitre, CMO 3:40 – 4:00 MOGO Finance Technology Inc. Nasdaq: MOGO |TSX: MOGO Gregory Feller, President, CFO, Director

About Grit Capital

Grit Capital is a capital market advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada. In a nutshell: "We tell the right story to the right people" and "Incessantly chase ROI". We showcase our clients through targeted 1x1 meetings, events, conferences, cross-North America roadshows and aggressively on social media. We pride ourselves on "out-of-the-box" thinking to captivate mindshare. The intersection of "fun" and "informative" is where we and our clients thrive.

We control our own messaging through our media platform: daily on our Instagram stories @gritcapital, our weekly newsletter, a YouTube Channel, a Podcast series, international roadshows and conferences. We have amassed a following of +150k followers including PM's, retail advisors & accredited investors and finance enthusiasts across all platforms.

We focus on small cap private & public companies. Our sweet spot is getting involved at the pre-RTO stage. We have carved out a niche in millennial investment themes which include Cannabis, eSports, & FinTech – some of the largest and innovative growth sectors in North America.

