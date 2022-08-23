Grillin' For A Good Cause - How a Pug-Inspired BBQ Sauce is Helping Rescue Dogs in Need

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - We're in the dog days of summer, which means it's BBQ season, and this Pitmaster Pug is grillin' up something special!

For a limited time only, Canadians have a chance to treat their tastebuds to true greatness, as local canine legend and international barbeque sensation, Ms. Deborah Rose, has released her award-winning secret sauce & rib recipe in an effort to raise funds for her favourite four-legged foundation!

Here's what you get with every $40 contribution:

$40 will be donated to AARCS Animal Rescue

will be donated to AARCS Animal Rescue A numbered, limited-edition bottle of Deb Sauce

Debbie's secret award-winning melt-in-your-mouth juicy-sweet rib recipe

3 half-priced dog walk coupons (up to $42 in value on its own)

To learn more or to purchase Deb Sauce visit: https://sauce.spotdogwalkers.com/

Only a handful of people - let alone Pugs - have shaped North American barbecue into what it is today. These few greats are in a class of their own. For Canadian-born canine Ms. Deborah Rose, barbeque is a way of life, there's just no way around it.

Now, when our help is needed more than ever before Debbie has released her secret sauce and rib recipe, a doggone delicious combination that was nearly two decades in the making, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to AARCS to help with the recent influx of pet surrenders!

After a significant boom in pet ownership, rescue organizations are seeing a growing number of surrendered pets as people return to their pre-pandemic lives. Rescues are desperate for support and are doing everything possible to help find these animals a forever home.



Every good cause needs a great partner… that's why Debbie chose to team up with the crew at Spot Dog Walkers to help spread the word.



So if you're looking for a reliable dog walking service, check out www.spotdogwalkers.com and receive 3 half-priced dog walks with every bottle of Deb Sauce!

