GriefShare Expands Global Reach with Digital Workbook Launch for International Churches

Church Initiative removes shipping barriers with new digital access to grief support resources

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- GriefShare, the number one church-based grief support program in the world, is pleased to announce the launch of digital GriefShare Participant Guide workbooks and leadership materials for international churches. This makes Christ-centered grief support accessible to churches and individuals outside the United States without high costs and the logistical challenges of international shipping.

"For years, we've had interest from global churches eager to launch GriefShare groups but are faced with barriers of shipping delays and costs for the materials," said Sam Hodges, president of Church Initiative, the creators of GriefShare. "Now, churches across the world can access our materials they need quickly and affordably, so they can help provide Christ-centered comfort, support, and healing to people in their hour of greatest need."

With more than 25 years of experience helping people find hope after loss, GriefShare draws from the insights of pastors, counselors, and the real stories of those who have walked through grief. Church Initiative has equipped more than 28,000 churches around the world with GriefShare and helped more than 1 million participants. Designed for individuals navigating the loss of a loved one, the workbook addresses emotional, relational, and spiritual challenges with 13-sessions of practical tools and encouragement.

Churches outside the U.S. can now purchase the GriefShare kit with digital access to the Leader's Guide, and participants can access the Participant Guide via Apple Books or Google Play , with new platforms coming in the future.

"Our heart is to equip the global church to respond to grief with biblical compassion and practical care," said Richard Ragland, Senior Vice President at Church Initiative. "This digital launch allows international churches to do just that."

To learn more about launching GriefShare internationally or to access digital workbooks, visit GriefShare.org/host .

About GriefShare

GriefShare is a globally recognized, biblically based grief support organization dedicated to providing help to people navigating the challenges of grief. Through community-based programs, expert resources, and innovative tools like Remembering Mom, Remembering Dad, and the 13-week grief support groups, GriefShare continues to equip churches to serve as beacons of hope for individuals and families experiencing loss. For more information, please visit GriefShare.org/host-a-group .

