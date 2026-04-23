Gridinsoft Anti-Malware Achieves OPSWAT Gold Certification

Third-party testing confirms Gridinsoft Anti-Malware 5.x meets industry standards for access control integration

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Gridinsoft has earned Gold Certification for its Gridinsoft Anti-Malware 5.x solution through the OPSWAT Endpoint Security Certification Program, marking an independent validation of the product's effectiveness and compatibility within access control environments.

The certification confirms that Gridinsoft Anti-Malware meets OPSWAT's established standards for endpoint security applications, including verified integration within access control frameworks and demonstrated effectiveness against active threat samples.

For organizations implementing zero trust architectures and stricter access control policies, compatibility between endpoint protection and access systems has become a practical requirement rather than a theoretical benefit.

"The OPSWAT Endpoint Certification Program is one of the most widely referenced benchmarks for verifying that security applications perform as expected across diverse environments," said Brent Beachem, Director of Products at OPSWAT. "Gridinsoft's Anti-Malware 5.x Gold Certification provides organizations seeking zero trust anti-malware solutions with an independent assurance that their protection and interoperability hold up under real-world policy enforcement."

"Third-party validation matters," said Iryna Grydina, CEO of Gridinsoft. "Security teams need more than marketing claims -- they need measurable confirmation that a solution performs as expected. Achieving OPSWAT Gold Certification gives our customers additional assurance that our technology meets recognized industry criteria."

OPSWAT's Endpoint Security Certification Program evaluates endpoint security applications for compatibility within access control environments and tests their effectiveness against current threat landscapes, providing IT administrators with objective evaluation metrics.

More information about the OPSWAT Endpoint Security Certification Program is available at: https://www.opswat.com/partners/certification

More information about Gridinsoft Anti-Malware is available at: https://gridinsoft.com/antimalware

SOURCE Gridinsoft

Dmytro Grydin, [email protected], 250-682-4546