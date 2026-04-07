GridBank Closes Oversubscribed $6M Seed Round to Build the Global Transaction Network for Real-World Data

Financing led by StandUp Ventures, co-led by Version One Ventures and GreenSky Ventures, with participation from Anges Québec Capital and Anges Québec

MONTREAL, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - GridBank, the real-time transaction network for real-world data, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $6 million seed financing round. The round was led by StandUp Ventures, co-led by Version One Ventures and GreenSky Ventures, with participation from AQC Capital and Anges Québec.

GridBank Creator App (iOS & Android): Anyone with a phone can upload their camera roll videos to earn passive income. (CNW Group/GridBank) On gridbank.io, marketers purchase everyday videos from non-influencers for more authentic human-driven campaigns. (CNW Group/GridBank)

GridBank's platform turns every smartphone into a supply node in a global marketplace for phone-captured media. The company maintains a continuously-updating library of video, images, and location-tagged content captured by everyday users and connects it to companies that need authentic, ground-level media. Pricing is automated based on market demand, eliminating the per-deal friction of agencies, contractor networks, and traditional stock licensing.

The company is currently scaling with marketing teams sourcing authentic video content, with plans to expand into any vertical where companies need ground-truth data from real people on the ground. Funds will be used to accelerate product development, expand the team, and drive market growth.

"As a marketer, I was always on the lookout for authentic, phone-based, UGC-style video, but buying it at scale was impossible," said Laura Lalonde, Founder and CEO of GridBank. "This round accelerates our ability to build the transaction layer for real-world media at scale, and to make good on what drives us: creating a new, dignified way for all people to profit directly from their own data."

StandUp Ventures (Lead): "Laura saw before most that every person with a phone is sitting on untapped assets with real economic value. By matching this supply with buyer demand in real time (and vice versa), Gridbank gives consumer data a price tag for the first time. StandUp Ventures is thrilled to partner with Laura as she builds this generational category."

- Katheleen Eva, StandUp Ventures

About GridBank GridBank is building the real-time transaction network for real-world data. The platform maintains a continuously-updating library of video and location-tagged media captured by everyday smartphone users, and connects it to companies that need authentic, ground-level content. GridBank is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Learn more at gridbank.io. GridBank is hiring. See open roles here.

SOURCE GridBank

Media Contact: Laura Lalonde, [email protected]