GREYBROOK HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF GREENBROOK TMS INC.

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Greybrook Health Inc. ("Greybrook Health") announced today that, in connection with, and as additional consideration for, a US$1.0 million loan (the "Loan") provided by Greybrook Health to Greenbrook TMS Inc. (the "Corporation") for gross proceeds of US$1.0 million, Greybrook Health has acquired (i) 135,870 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation (the "Warrants"), and (ii) a US$1.0 million conversion instrument (the "Conversion Instrument").

Each Warrant entitles Greybrook Health to purchase one common share of the Corporation (the "Common Shares") at an exercise price of US$1.84 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The Conversion Instrument provides Greybrook Health with an option to convert up to US$1.0 million of the outstanding principal amount of the Loan into Common Shares at a conversion price to be determined in the future pursuant to the terms of the Conversion Instrument.

Before giving effect to the Loan, Greybrook Health owned, and exercised control or direction over, 4,527,697 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.4% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares, and Greybrook Realty Partners Inc. ("Greybrook Realty"), an affiliate of Greybrook Health, owned, and exercised control or direction over, 200,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 0.7% of the Corporation's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Greybrook Health and Greybrook Realty's aggregate ownership, control and direction of the Common Shares prior to the Loan represented an approximate 16.1% ownership interest in the Corporation.

Following the issuance of the Warrants and the Conversion Instrument, Greybrook Health held, prior to any exercise of the Warrants, an aggregate of 4,527,697 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.4% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, representing no increase in ownership interest of the Corporation on a non-diluted basis with respect to Common Shares. Assuming the exercise in full of all of the Warrants, Greybrook Health would hold an aggregate of 4,663,567 Common Shares, representing approximately 15.8% of the currently issued and outstanding Common Shares, on a partially-diluted basis, representing an increase of approximately 0.4% ownership interest of the Corporation, on a partially-diluted basis, in respect of the Common Shares. Pursuant to the Conversion Instrument, Greybrook Health may acquire additional Common Shares; however, the conversion price per Common Share will be based on a future price of the Common Shares and it is, therefore, not possible to determine the number of Common Shares that may be issuable in connection therewith.

The Warrants and the Conversion Instrument were acquired by Greybrook Health for investment purposes. Greybrook Health may determine to purchase additional Common Shares or other securities of the Corporation in the open market or otherwise or sell all or some of the Common Shares, Warrants or the Conversion Instrument (subject to transfer restrictions set forth therein), depending upon price, market conditions, availability of funds, evaluation of alternative investments and other factors.

An early warning report will be filed by Greybrook Health in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or may be obtained directly from Sasha Cucuz, President & Secretary of Greybrook Health upon request at (416) 322-9700.

Greybrook Health and the Corporation's head and registered offices are located at 890 Yonge Street, 7th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3P4.

Greybrook Health is focused on partnering with strong management teams in the healthcare sector. Greybrook Health applies a hands-on investment approach, assisting management teams to unlock growth potential through deep expertise in commercializing healthcare services, products and medical devices.

SOURCE Greybrook Health Inc.