Greybrook Expands Asset Management Platform with Strategic Focus on U.S. Multifamily

The initiative underscores Greybrook's view that U.S. multifamily represents one of North America's most compelling long-term real estate investment opportunities.

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Greybrook, a Toronto-based private equity and real estate investment firm, today announced the continued growth of its asset management platform through the establishment of the Greybrook U.S. Multifamily Income & Growth Fund ('the Fund'), reflecting the firm's conviction in the U.S. multifamily sector and its commitment to broadening investment opportunities for investors.

The Fund builds on Greybrook's multifamily investment experience across approximately 4,600 apartment units in Canada and the United States and represents the firm's ongoing expansion into income-producing real estate underpinned by strong structural market fundamentals.

"As Greybrook continues to broaden its asset management platform, we have remained focused on identifying sectors where long-term fundamentals align with disciplined investment execution," said Sasha Cucuz, CEO of Greybrook Securities. "We believe U.S. multifamily meets those criteria. It is one of the largest, most liquid and geographically diversified real estate asset classes in the world, yet Canadian investors remain under-allocated to the sector. Expanding our platform into U.S. multifamily is a natural evolution of Greybrook's investment strategy and reflects our strong belief in the opportunity we see today."

Long-term demographic trends--including population growth, household formation, employment expansion, and ongoing housing affordability challenges--continue to support demand for professionally managed rental housing across many U.S. markets. Together, these structural fundamentals have helped make multifamily one of the most resilient sectors of the U.S. commercial real estate market.

Recent market conditions have created an attractive acquisition environment. Following a period of elevated interest rates and lower multifamily transaction volumes, property values repriced across many U.S. markets. Greybrook believes disciplined, long-term investors have opportunities to acquire high-quality, stabilized apartment communities at more attractive entry points than were available during the previous market cycle.

"Successfully investing in today's market requires discipline," said Karl Brady, President of Greybrook Multifamily Inc., and CFO of Greybrook Realty Partners. "Our strategy focuses on acquiring well-located, stabilized Class B apartment communities below replacement cost, where attractive in-place income provides downside protection and selective capital improvements together with active asset management create opportunities for enhanced operating performance and value creation over time. We believe this approach positions the Fund to generate stable U.S. dollar-denominated income together with capital appreciation for our investors."

The Greybrook U.S. Multifamily Income & Growth Fund is Greybrook's open-ended private fund dedicated to investing in the U.S. multifamily sector, with a focus on acquiring well-located apartment communities in select markets across the U.S. Sun Belt and Midwest, including Atlanta, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, Charlotte, Nashville, Tampa, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati.

The Fund's initial portfolio will include two garden-style multifamily communities, Meadow Springs and Meadow View, comprising more than 450 apartment units in metropolitan Atlanta with a combined asset value of approximately C$110 million. These assets represent the type of opportunities Greybrook believes will be well positioned to deliver both regular income and long-term value creation. The Fund's pipeline also includes a third asset it intends to acquire in Dallas–Fort Worth, which would add over 300 units.

Investors and financial advisors interested in learning more about the Greybrook U.S. Multifamily Income & Growth Fund, including its investment strategy, target markets and representative investments, are invited to visit https://greybrook.com/us-multifamily-fund/ or contact Greybrook to speak with a member of the investment team. Units of the Fund are available exclusively to investors who qualify as accredited investors under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Greybrook

Greybrook is a Toronto-based real estate private equity investment manager focused on residential development and multifamily investments across North America. The firm invests in residential development, value-add and income-producing multifamily assets, including through the Greybrook U.S. Multifamily Income & Growth Fund, with the objective of delivering strong risk-adjusted returns. Through its affiliates, Greybrook has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity across more than 115 real estate projects in Canada and the United States. These investments represent over 80 million square feet of residential and commercial density, with an estimated aggregate completion value exceeding $45 billion. Greybrook's platform serves more than 10,000 investors and spans acquisitions, asset management, capital markets and investment management.

www.greybrook.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the Fund's investment strategy and objectives, anticipated acquisitions, future investment opportunities, expected portfolio growth, market outlook, and the Fund's future performance. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Fund and its manager undertake no obligation to update or revise such information.

SOURCE Greybrook

Media Contact: Natasha Choy, SVP, Marketing, 416-322-9700 X 564, [email protected]