Grenco Science and Vapium Announce Joint Venture to Introduce Accudose, a First-of-Its-Kind, Accurate Dosing Technology for Cannabis Consumption

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Grenco Science , the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, announces a joint venture with Vapium, the award-winning vaporization company and resident of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS (JLABS), and investee of Canopy Growth. The companies will work together to integrate ground-breaking technologies for the medical cannabis industry under the brand name Accudose. The first-of-its-kind cannabis consumption platform will fill a void in the market for an accurate, dosing protocol that will allow practitioners to prescribe cannabis as medicine, reframing cannabis consumption.

"Grenco Science is excited to partner with Vapium and bring Accudose into our growing portfolio of brand partners. After seeing the technology Vapium created, this was a clear fit for the multi-state model we developed to launch the Gio. This partnership will allow us to introduce a product offering into the medical cannabis industry with the first actual accurate dosing technology which has not yet been seen on the market and will propel Accudose to become a leader in the industry," said Chris Folkerts, CEO and Founder of Grenco Science.

"From the inception of Vapium, our primary focus has always been patient-centric," said Michael Trzecieski, Vapium co-founder and CEO. "We've worked hard to fully consider the medical conditions faced by users and created a revolutionary platform that will empower patients and practitioners and we are thrilled to be launching this with Grenco so that the world will benefit. Grenco's multi state filling ecosystem coupled with their international brand recognition is nothing short of remarkable. Combining this infrastructure with our years of medical research, dosing and analytic capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to drive the transparency and efficacy needed to standardize cannabis as medicine."

Under the terms of the partnership, the parties will integrate Vapium's innovative dose control technologies and hardware with new cannabis products from Grenco Science's diverse portfolio of brand partners, which include Caliva, Eaze, FlowerOne, Harvest Health and Old Pal among others, to bring to market the revolutionary, accurate dose-metered cannabis consumption platform.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com.

About Vapium

Vapium is a purpose-led, R&D and intellectual property driven technology company with dozens of patent filings specializing in engineering innovation, design and manufacturing of vaporization hardware and integrated ai-driven software for use with both medical and recreational cannabis.

Vapium is committed to building intelligent cannabis solutions that enable consumers to actively connect with the world while improving their lives by furthering advances in health, proving that cannabis is medicine. Vapium is a resident company of JLABS @ Toronto as well as an owner of its own medical manufacturing facility that is certified under ISO 13485.

