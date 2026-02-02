Grenade Brings Easter Energy Early with Limited-Edition Creme Egg-Inspired Protein Bar

Featuring Grenade's first-ever soft, protein-filled core and a gooey centre -- available nationwide for a limited time.

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Grenade, the globally recognized performance nutrition brand known for raising the bar on what to expect from a snack, is bringing Easter energy early with the launch of its limited-edition Creme Egg–inspired protein bar, arriving in Canada this February.

Inspired by the iconic Easter treat, the new bar delivers Grenade's most indulgent sensory experience yet. Each bar features a thick milk chocolate coating, the softest protein dough Grenade has ever created, and -- for the first time -- a rich, gooey protein-filled core that oozes with every bite.

The result is a protein bar that blurs the line between performance nutrition and confectionery indulgence.

"At Grenade, our ambition is always to raise expectations," said Alex Perry, North America General Manager at Grenade. "This bar combines everything our fans love -- incredible taste, texture and innovation -- while still delivering the functional benefits they expect from us."

Despite its dessert-inspired profile, the limited-edition bar packs 14g of protein, is low in sugar, and is designed to satisfy cravings without compromise.

The Creme Egg–inspired protein bar will be available nationally across Canada for a limited time only, launching in early February through Amazon and specialty nutrition retailers like Popeye's Supplements, while supplies last.

Whether looking for a snack on the go, some fuel between meetings or a post-gym perk, Grenade has nailed the no compromise, great-tasting snack and is making every challenge, big or small, smashable. The Grenade Creme Egg bar joins the immense line up of 14 bars which are high in protein, low in sugar and are each less than 250 calories. Other notable flavours include Grenade OREO and Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel.

About Grenade

Grenade is a leading performance nutrition brand committed to empowering individuals to achieve their fitness goals without compromise. Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Alan and Juliet Barratt, Grenade offers a range of high-quality, innovative products designed to fuel active lifestyles and help people reach their full potential. With a global community of dedicated fans, Grenade refuses to compromise on the quality of the ingredients they use, the taste that sets them apart and the attitude that makes them who they are. Whether you're an elite athlete or just starting your fitness journey, Grenade provides the tools and motivation to help you succeed.

