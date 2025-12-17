GreenSpace Waste Solutions Appoints Liberatore (Lib) Trombetta as Chief Operating Officer

BRANTFORD, ON, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Waste Solutions, a Brantford-based waste management and recycling company serving customers across Canada, with a growing presence in the United States, is pleased to announce that Liberatore (Lib) Trombetta has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer, effective December 15, 2025.

While GreenSpace operates from Brantford, Ontario, its impact reaches well beyond a single location. The company's mission is clear: help every client move toward zero waste through customized services that reduce total waste costs while supporting net-zero and sustainability goals. Trusted by key national and international brands, retailers, and manufacturers, GreenSpace views waste as a resource and builds circular solutions wherever possible. This work is delivered by an experienced team of waste and recycling professionals focused on improving environmental outcomes through best-in-class waste management practices and circular solutions -- qualities that immediately stood out to Trombetta.

"What drew me to GreenSpace was the people," Trombetta shared. "This is a team that shows up for each other and for its customers. I'm excited to join a group that cares deeply about doing the right thing and isn't afraid to think differently about waste and circularity. My goal is simple: listen, learn, and help strengthen the foundation the team has already built."

Trombetta brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across strategy, operations, sustainability, and innovation. He is recognized for his expertise in the circular economy, ESG advancement, and regulatory compliance, as well as for guiding organizations through operational transformation and disciplined growth. He holds an MBA from Bayes Business School in London, UK, and serves on the Board of Directors of the Mohawk College Foundation.

For GreenSpace's founders, the decision to bring Trombetta into the organization was grounded as much in character as in capability.

"From the moment we met Liberatore, it was clear he was the right fit -- not just because of his experience, but because of how he carries himself," the founders shared. "He's thoughtful, steady, and approachable. He asks the right questions and genuinely cares about people. We're a small team, and culture matters. Lib gets that."

In his role as COO, Trombetta will oversee day-to-day operations, strengthen internal systems and processes, and ensure GreenSpace's growth remains aligned with its financial discipline, sustainability commitments, and zero-waste objectives. His focus will be on supporting the team, reinforcing operational structure, and helping position the company for its next stage of expansion across Canada and the United States.

About GreenSpace Waste Solutions

