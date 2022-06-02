GREENSPACE INITIATES STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS TO ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE

TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or the "Company") (TSXV: JTR), a leader within the organic and plant-based food industry, is announcing today that it has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value which will consider a range of potential strategic alternatives. The Company has engaged financial advisors to assist in the review. There can be no assurances that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction. GreenSpace does not intend to discuss or disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until it is otherwise determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by regulation or law. No formalized timetable has been established for the completion of the strategic review.

ABOUT GREENSPACE BRANDS INC.:

GreenSpace is a North American organic and plant-based food business that develops, markets and sells premium food products to consumers within the fast-growing natural and organic food categories. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of organic nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the pioneers and leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and are sold in a variety of online, natural and retail grocery locations.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca and GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com .

For further information: Shawn Warren, President and Chief Executive Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., [email protected], 416-934-5034