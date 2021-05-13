GreenSpace Brands Inc. Partners with Consus Global to Drive Supply Chain Efficiencies

TSXV: JTR

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or the "Company") (TSXV: JTR), a leader within the organic and plant-based food industry, is announcing further details of its partnership with Consus Global.

As part of its comprehensive Project FIT initiative, the Company has engaged Consus Global, a leading global integrated supply chain advisory and services organization, for a multi-year program which is expected to deliver significant ongoing cost savings and improved operational effectiveness.

"We are delighted to announce the formation of our new partnership with Consus Global. I have tremendous respect for the Consus team and I am eager to have our team work alongside them to accelerate our supply chain reinvention initiatives, quickly unlock savings and drive a best-in-class cost structure for years to come," says Shawn Warren, President & CEO of GreenSpace Brands.

"GreenSpace is at the forefront of what today's consumers demand: Products that improve lives through simple ingredients and a commitment to the highest quality," said Saurabh Mehta, Managing Partner of Consus Global. "Being in the highly competitive food and retail industry, GreenSpace has taken on the challenge of raising the bar for their procurement and supply chain functions. Cost savings, improved supplier collaboration and better spend visibility are the key pillars of the sourcing services which Consus offers. This multi-year engagement represents the start of a strategic partnership with the explicit goal of improving GreenSpace's profitability and shareholder value. We are excited to be partners in the GreenSpace journey."

ABOUT CONSUS GLOBAL:

Consus is a recognized and trusted global supply chain solutions provider. Consus collaborates with customers to advise on supply chain transformations, "Source to pay" system selection and implementation, strategic sourcing services and analytics services. Having worked across industry verticals globally, Consus is appropriately positioned to collaborate with customers using their deep domain knowledge, access to a global supplier base, expertise around maximizing technology adoption, to deliver measurable ROI in the supply chain domain.

ABOUT GREENSPACE BRANDS INC.:

GreenSpace is a North American organic and plant-based food business that develops, markets and sells premium food products to consumers within fast-growing natural and organic food categories. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of organic nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the pioneers and leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and are sold in a variety of online, natural and retail grocery locations.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca and GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of GreenSpace, including, but not limited to, the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, nonessential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing; and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Shawn Warren, President and Chief Executive Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., [email protected]; Saurabh Mehta, Managing Partner, Americas, Consus Global, [email protected]

