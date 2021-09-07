GreenSpace Brands Expands Sales Into One of Canada's Largest Department Store Chains

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - GreenSpace Brands Inc. ("GreenSpace" or the "Company") (TSXV: JTR), a leader within the organic and plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that it has secured new distribution into one of Canada's largest department store chains.

Over the last few months, the Company has been working closely with one of Canada's largest department store retailers to expand distribution of its CENTRAL ROAST brand across this chain's different retail banners. This department store chain has over 500 outlets across Canada.

GreenSpace will soon begin distributing a broad assortment of its CENTRAL ROAST snack nuts and CENTRAL ROAST snack mix items to this significant new customer. Purchase orders have recently been received by GreenSpace with shipments expected to start in October 2021 to satisfy the key festive holiday period where snack nut and snack mix categories have especially high demand.

"We are pleased to be expanding our business with this leading retailer within the Canadian department store channel," says Shawn Warren, President and CEO of GreenSpace Brands Inc. "We are excited to drive merchandising excellence and ensure our high-quality organic and plant-based products are widely-available for their shoppers and our consumers to enjoy. We look forward to collaborating and driving growth programs with this important customer across all their retail banners."

ABOUT GREENSPACE BRANDS INC.:

GreenSpace is a North American organic and plant-based food business that develops, markets and sells premium food products to consumers within the fast-growing natural and organic food categories. GreenSpace owns LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with natural and nutritionally-rich ingredients, CENTRAL ROAST, a clean snacking brand featuring a wide assortment of organic nut and seed mixes and GO VEGGIE, one of the pioneers and leaders in the US plant-based dairy market. All brands are wholly-owned and are sold in a variety of online, natural and retail grocery locations.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca and GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, certain factors are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, nonessential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing; and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE GreenSpace Brands Inc.

For further information: Shawn Warren, President and Chief Executive Officer, GreenSpace Brands Inc., [email protected]

