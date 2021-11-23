Greenrise Global Launches Herbify CBD Wellness Brand in Germany

Herbify CDB oils are designed to be used orally on a daily basis and contain organic hemp seed oil and CBD extract, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals, as well as herbs, to form an important component of an individual's self-care routine for physical and mental wellbeing.

The Herbify CBD line includes:

Herbify Boost Me contains organic turmeric, black pepper, peppermint, and ginger oil and is designed to detoxify and help the immune system and focus. Available in 10 ml bottles for €34.90.

Herbify Hold Me contains organic valerian, lavender which can help with relaxation. Available in 10 ml bottles for €34.90.

Herbify Empower Me contains organic licorice root, cinnamon and is designed to influence intestine and blood circulation. Available in 10 ml bottles for €34.90.

Herbify Pure 5% (€29.90) and Herbify Pure 10% (€54.90) contain pure organic hemp seed oil and CBD extracts. Available in 10 ml bottles.

Herbify's CBD oils are made in Germany. All CBD products contain organically grown hemp CBD extract and are 100% natural, GMO-free and vegan. All Herbify products are laboratory-tested to ensure the highest quality and purity.

Management commentary

Mr. Hendrik Knopp, Director of Greenrise Global, "We paid close attention to how Germans are thinking about and consuming CBD. Our Herbify wellness brand is suited for the CBD enthusiast or someone experiencing CBD for the first time. Greenrise Global will be launching additional products to the German market which is anticipated to reach €1.6 billion by 20251"

Mr. Alex Hintz, Chief Product Officer of Greenrise Global, "The launch of the Herbify brand is just the first step on our exciting journey. We design products to help people to go about their day at greater ease and re-activate their natural potential. In the months ahead, we will be extending our product portfolio and are working on the next evolution in our product formulation to optimize bioavailability and efficacy."

About Herbify Brand

Medicinal plants are heroes. Herbify is firmly convinced of this and wants to make the power of plants fully accessible to customers based on science. Me time is Herbify time. Herbify plant products are designed to meet an individual's lifestyle and health needs. You are not the same every day, your care products are just as versatile. You can use Herbify individually and flexibly according to your needs. Herbify products are made in Germany and are sustainably obtained, organic and vegan and are laboratory-tests to ensure the highest quality and purity.

About Greenrise Global Brands Inc.

Greenrise Global helps people realize the beneficial properties of cannabis. Greenrise Global is a Canadian publicly traded corporation with two German operating subsidiaries: Greenrise GmbH ("Greenrise Wellbeing") and AMP Alternative Medical Products GmbH ("AMP"). Greenrise Wellbeing is a CBD wellness firm based in Hamburg, with brands including Herbify and CANAVEX® in its portfolio. AMP is based in Erfurt and supplies medical cannabis products to pharmacies across Germany, including medical cannabis brands from Aphria, Bedrocan, Little Green Pharma and AMP's branded line of products and sold through its nationwide sale team. AMP complies with the German Narcotic Drug Act (BtMG) and the Free State of Thuringia's regulatory requirements, ensuring that products imported from around the world and sold in Germany meet the European Union's Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMP) standard.

