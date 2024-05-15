GreenPower to Showcase its Safe, Sensible and Sustainable Expanding Transportation Solutions at ACT Expo 2024

At ACT Expo, GreenPower will showcase its all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, EV Star Cab & Chassis and EV Star Cargo Plus. The EV Star Cab & Chassis display will provide an opportunity for customers to see the inter-workings of GreenPower's platform vehicle, giving visibility to the heart of GreenPower's commercial products. The EV Star Cab & Chassis is a blank canvas which can be upfitted to address diverse needs of customers by providing customization through GP Truck Body.

"GreenPower is committed to leading the charge toward sustainable transportation by making all-electric school buses and commercial trucks affordable, durable and easy to deploy," said Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower. "As we look forward to the upcoming ACT Expo, we are eager to demonstrate how our unique offerings are crucial for companies looking to transition to electric. With our innovative and purpose-built offerings, we take pride in offering our customers various fleet solutions that fit their unique needs."

Located in booth #1230 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, GreenPower, will showcase its all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission vehicles. GreenPower experts will be onsite to discuss state and federal incentives programs and ways GreenPower can provide its safe, sensible and sustainable solutions to customers looking to deploy electric vehicles from one vehicle to their entire fleet.

BEAST: A unified structure that features a seamlessly integrated aluminum body made from extruded aluminum manufactured by Constellium on a high strength steel bus chassis. The BEAST's complete flat floor design allows for tracking with no obstacles, and the high floors keep students out of the crash zone.





EV Star Cab & Chassis: The proprietary EV Star Cab & Chassis was designed to take on any mid and last-mile delivery while maintaining the benefits of being a zero-emission vehicle. It is purpose-built to be an electric vehicle and is designed to accommodate a multitude of upfits or bodies for different use cases. The vehicle has a carrying capacity of 7,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles.





EV Star Cargo Plus: With a standard 836 cubic feet of cargo capacity, the purpose-built GreenPower EV Star Cargo Plus exceeds delivery needs with improved payload to range ratios. The box truck has an optimal battery placement which provides for a lower center of gravity resulting in maximum cargo capacity of up to 5,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles.

Attendees of ACT Expo are encouraged to visit GreenPower's booth #1230 to experience its one-stop-shop approach and learn more about how it can revolutionize their fleet operations.

GreenPower executives will be available for one-on-one meetings and media interviews throughout the show. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact [email protected] .

On May 9, 2024 GreenPower announced the closing of a US$2.3 million public offering underwritten by Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim"). Maxim received an underwriting fee of $162,803, or 7.0% of gross proceeds, plus reimbursement of certain expenses, for underwriting the offering.

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

