GreenPower to Showcase its Commercial Vehicles at 2024 Work Truck Week and Host Press Conference

During a press conference on Thursday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. EST, GreenPower President Brendan Riley will share insight on products, applications as well as a company update on its commercial vehicles and upfit offerings.

Press Conference Details:

Date: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Time: 10:30 - 10:55 a.m. EST

Location: Indiana Convention Center, Booth #209

Recognized as one of North America's largest work truck events, Work Truck Week provides attendees with the opportunity to network with industry leaders and learn about new products, services and technological developments.

Brendan Riley and Vice President of Medium Duty and Commercial Vehicle Sales, Claus Tritt, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Allie Potter at 218-766-8856.

Contacts:

Brendan Riley

President

[email protected]

Mark Nestlen

Vice President of Business Development & Strategy

[email protected]

Claus Tritt

Vice President of Medium-Duty & Commercial Vehicle Sales

[email protected]

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company, Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose-built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company