GreenPower to Exhibit at 2024 National Association of Fleet Administrators Expo

The NAFA Institute & Expo is the largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals, drawing subject matter experts and professionals from around the globe representing all fleet segments to engage and explore the latest products, services and resources offered by top industry suppliers.

NAFA attendees are invited to visit GreenPower's booth #440 to learn about the Company's all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission commercial vehicle offerings. In addition to product demonstrations and discussions with company representatives, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the features and capabilities of a new commercial truck that will be launched during GreenPower's press conference at NAFA's Media Day on April 22.

"NAFA provides an ideal opportunity for GreenPower to engage with industry experts, fleet managers and other executives in the fleet and mobility space," said Claus Tritt, Vice President of Medium-Duty & Commercial Vehicle Sales. "We understand the requirements of fleet and delivery managers striving to deploy zero-emission vehicles, aiming to cut costs and improve profitability. We look forward to showcasing our sustainable solutions at NAFA and launching our newest commercial vehicle."

During NAFA's Media Day, GreenPower President and Director Brendan Riley will announce a new all-electric commercial vehicle offering and answer questions from the media. The new vehicle will also be on display at the GreenPower booth #440.

Press Conference Details:

Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

Time: 3:34 to 3:41 p.m. CST

Location: Press Room, Room #215

GreenPower executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the show. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact [email protected].

Media Contacts:

Mark Nestlen

VP of Business Development and Strategy, GreenPower

[email protected]

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856

[email protected]

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com.

