GreenPower Receives Purchase Order for Four Wirelessly Charged Buy America Compliant EV Stars From Grant Transit Authority in the State of Washington

The Four GreenPower EV Stars ordered by Grant Transit will represent the first to include Momentum Dynamics' wireless charging system, allowing for hands free charging by simply parking the vehicle over the charging station. Grant Transit intends to leverage funding from the FTA's $180 million funding for the 2021 Low-No Program to support the purchase. As part of the process to secure the funding, GreenPower successfully completed a Buy America compliance audit at its southern California facility.

Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing at GreenPower, commented, "The state of Washington has always been on the forefront of early adoption of zero-emission vehicles. Grant Transit proactively solicited this funding and has demonstrated a commitment to their riders, their community, and the overall wellbeing of their service area by embarking on such a progressive project, which GreenPower is very proud to be a part of." Shetterly continued, "The fact that we are seeing orders outside the state of California speaks to the success that GreenPower has had in terms of market outreach and we expect this trend to continue. Our partners at Momentum Dynamics played a significant role in winning this deal, and we look forward to further collaboration in the future."

Greg Wright, General Manager at Grant Transit Authority added, "Grant Transit Authority is pleased to partner with GreenPower and Momentum Dynamics on our first zero-emission, battery electric bus project. The purpose-built battery electric EV Star buses will begin providing clean, quiet service on routes serving the greater Moses Lake area in the fall of 2021."

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower, also commented, "We believe GreenPower has a significant competitive advantage in our ability to deploy Buy America compliant units, which leverage lucrative federal funding, on the road over the immediate term. This is the first order reflecting years of strategic planning, including undergoing additional prerequisites for federal funding such as the EV Star's completion of rigorous Altoona testing. By being in position today to leverage federal funding, along with incorporating progressive solutions such as wireless charging, we are very well positioned to meet the demand for all electric vehicles as the economy reopens, much as we did with Grant Transit."

GreenPower has leveraged its flagship EV Star Platform with six distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only vehicle in its class that comes with a standard J1772 level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a cab and chassis GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions. While integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

For further information: Brendan Riley, President, (510) 910-3377 OR Ryne Shetterly, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, (909) 954-7530 OR Mike Cole, Investor Relations, (949) 444-1341 OR Megan Kathman, Skyya PR for GreenPower, (651) 785-3212, https://www.greenpowermotor.com

